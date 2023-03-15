NAPPANEE — Take one look at the assistant coaches sitting on the NorthWood boys basketball bench, and you’ll notice a wide range of experience.
You also might notice some nice-looking sneakers as well.
A total of five assistants help out head coach Aaron Wolfe on the varsity staff, with their ages ranging from 73 to 25 years old. Despite some generational differences, the group has come together to form one of the best coaching staffs in the area.
“We have some people who love each other,” Wolfe said. “Anytime you start with that, I think it builds trust. And so, we have a staff that trusts each other and has been together for a while. It is a group of people that I miss when the season’s over and I look forward to seeing every day during the season.”
The two elder statements of the staff are gentlemen that have been around NorthWood athletics before the inception of the school.
Sam Sheets, 73, graduated from Nappanee High School in 1967. Two years later, Nappanee and Wakarusa high schools consolidated into NorthWood, which its first year being 1969-70. Sheets wasn’t involved in coaching until Wolfe — who’s his son-in-law — talked him into becoming a volunteer assistant in 2014.
“I had gone to some of the summer camps with Aaron and was involved, and he said, ‘Do you want to join?’ And so, I volunteered and am sort of a volunteer coach,” Sheets said. “I enjoy it a lot … I think it keeps me young; that’s my goal. I really enjoy these guys. It’s a blast. We just have a great time.”
Phil Lechlitner, 69, was a sophomore when NorthWood first opened. He then graduated from the school in 1972.
Lechlitner has been involved in coaching for most of his adult life. He was the head coach of the Panther program from 1983-89, then became an assistant at Concord High School for many years before returning to NorthWood as an assistant in 1997. He was on the coaching staff for the Minutemen’s state runner-up team in 1990, giving him experience at the state’s highest level for the sport.
“I think, with Aaron, he’s done a great job of putting together people that fit what he needs,” Lechlitner said. “We get along great, as far as filling out our roles and what we do. We all have strengths that we bring to it. I think the other thing is how much each one of these assistants cares for the kids.”
Phil is not the only Lechlitner on staff, as his son, Zac, is part of the group. While Zac is also the head JV coach, the 2006 NorthWood alum — who turned 36 years old last week — is also part of all the varsity game planning and scouting.
“I think it’s really good to see the game for a lot of different angles, and one of the best things I think is that we have a really cohesive group,” Zac said. “I think we work well together. I think everybody brings a little something different to the table. So, it’s a fun group to be with, and I think it’s a group that meshes well. I think that’s something that’s been a good part of the success.”
The coach that maybe connects to the current group of players the most is Matt Landis. The only non-Nappanee/NorthWood alum amongst the assistant coaches, the Triton grad has been involved with the program for six years. The first four seasons was as the eighth-grade head coach, so he was there for the development of the current upperclassmen on the team before they got to high school.
Now, he gets to help those players as a varsity assistant.
“Out of all the years I’ve been coaching, this has got to be one of the closest, tight-knit groups,” the 39-year-old Landis said. “I think that says a lot; chemistry on the court, off the court, in the locker room. These guys have been playing basketball together for a long time, and it shows. They all get along. They’re all having fun. It’s just a great group of kids.”
And finally, the coaching staff is rounded out by 25-year-old Chad Sellers. A 2016 NorthWood grad, he’s the first former player under Wolfe to be on his varsity coaching staff. While other former players have helped with the freshman and JV teams, Sellers has been a varsity volunteer assistant for the last two seasons. He also briefly helped out during the second half of the 2019 season when he was back home from college.
“Aaron dragged me to practice one day, and next thing I know, he was handing me a sweater vest,” Sellers recalled.
Speaking of sweater vests: it used to be the staple clothing item of the NorthWood boys basketball coaching staff.
Now, it’s Nike Jordan shoes.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dress code for coaches at all levels of basketball became more relaxed. Wolfe saw this as a chance to change up the way he and his colleagues go about their gameday wardrobe selections.
“I looked at our coaching staff and said, ‘I am willing not to wear ties, but it’s got to come along with wearing Jordan 1’s,’” Wolfe said.
Sure enough, the switch was made.
Starting with the 2020-21 season, NorthWood coaches have gone with a more casual look on the sidelines. They still look professional, but the ties and sweater vests have been replaced with quarter-zips and top-of-the-line Nike’s.
“I don’t know where it really came from, but I enjoy (wearing the shoes),” said Landis, who wasn’t a varsity coach during the sweater vest era. “I think the rest of them do, too. I think it was the South Bend Washington principal, he had something to say before the (regional championship) game about how we have the best shoe game out of everybody. That’s a lot of fun.”
Even old-school guys like Phil Lechlitner have come around to the new look.
“I think the kids see the symmetry of how we dress, and the shoes add a little bit to it,” Phil said. “I think it’s one of those things that will carry on.”
Seeing the older coaches embrace the new fashion choices goes back to the family-like bond the NorthWood coaching staff has. They hope that cohesion helps the Panthers reach a level they haven’t been to in program history: the state championship game. They’ll have their chance to do that at this week’s semi-state tournament at North Side Gym.
“It’s a great mix of guys,” Sellers said. “We have Phil and Sam, who have been around this place for 50 years. I think me, Zac and Matt bring that younger mix to the crew. While Aaron is kind of the boss, he can mix it up with both groups, whether it’s talking about the history of the NLC or schools we’re playing. It’s a lot of fun.”