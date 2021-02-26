With sectionals right around the corner, historic Northside Gymnasium played host to what felt like a postseason game Friday night.
NorthWood built leads of 10 multiple times against Elkhart, but the Lions fought back on both occasions in the second half to make it a one or two possession game.
The Panthers, who led throughout, stayed poised during the final two minutes of regulation. They fended off the Elkhart press and hit enough free throws down the stretch to fend off the Lions to win 56-51.
From the opening tip, NorthWood was the aggressor on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the constant sharing of the basketball put coach Aaron Wolfe’s team in a great rhythm early. Ian Raasch and Cade Brenner helped put the Panthers up by as many as seven in the first quarter. Brenner’s “3” that flew through the net at the buzzer gave his team a 14-8 advantage after one.
The second quarter is when Elkhart’s offense began to play a bit better after a handful of misses close to the basket in the first eight minutes.
An eight-point lead was trimmed to two after a “3” from Lions junior Donovan Johnson made it 18-16 with five minutes left in the first half.
When the Panthers could’ve folded on the road toward the end of the half, they imposed their will in the final four minutes of the second quarter.
NorthWood went on a 12-6 run to end the half powered by a balanced attack on offense by multiple players. The Panthers brought a 30-22 lead into the half with Cade Brenner scoring 10, Ian Raasch adding six and both Jamarr Jackson and Brock Bontrager scoring four each.
“We did a great job of sharing the basketball,” Wolfe said. “That really started with the way Ben Vincent distributed the ball. He’s been playing very well for us. Balance tonight was big with getting multiple scorers and guys contributing.”
The Panthers didn’t let the halftime break slow down their momentum early in the second half. Buckets by Raasch and Cooper Wiens upped the lead to double digits at 34-24 just two minutes into the third.
Instead of allowing NorthWood to put the game away and increase the 10-point lead, the Lions buckled down on both sides of the court and went on a 8-0 run capped off by another three-point bucket from Johnson.
After multiple empty possessions from both teams, NorthWood desperately needed a big-time bucket from somebody. With less than two minutes left in the third quarter, Wiens spotted up from beyond the arc in the right corner and splashed a “3” to send the Panthers bench and student section packed in like sardines on the bleachers behind the hoop into a frenzy.
“Elkhart has a very good basketball team, and obviously they’re coming together right now,” Wolfe said. “We knew having them at the end of our schedule would be a great test as we enter into next week’s sectional.”
NorthWood kept a comfortable lead for most of the fourth quarter until a pair of free throws from Elkhart’s Damarion Anderson and a bucket from Johnson closed the gap to 48-45 with 1:55 remaining.
The Panthers would put the game away though after two free throws each from Brenner and Ben Vincent with less than a minute to play.
NorthWood (13-8) was led by Brenner with 20 points and six rebounds, Raasch finished with nine and six, then Wiens added seven.
For Elkhart, Johnson led the team with 15 points and Cam’Ron Daniels was next for the Lions with 12.
Having won four in a row, the Panthers are peaking at the right time with sectionals starting next week. NorthWood will play the winner of Tippecanoe Valley and Wawasee on Friday at West Noble High School after receiving a bye during the blind draw.
“I feel like our guys did a great job of bouncing back from a tough stretch in the middle of the season,” Wolfe said. “Now, we’ve got a really resilient group, and I think we’re on the upswing as we move into the postseason. As we know though, anything can happen in an Indiana High School Basketball Tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.