MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Amos E. Miller, 83, died at 10:35 a.m. Friday, March 11, at his residence. He had been in declining health for several years. He was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Middlebury to Elmer and Anna (Kauffman) Miller. On April 13, 1961, in Topeka, he married Katie Yoder. She survives. S…