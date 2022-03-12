NEW CASTLE — A 10-14 Yorktown team gave 24-2 NorthWood everything it could handle on Saturday morning within the “largest and finest” high school fieldhouse in the world.
Both teams avoided a sluggish start, playing well from the tip, while fighting back-and-forth on the scoreboard until the final moments of the 3A regional semifinal at New Castle Fieldhouse.
With the game tied at 51 and 1:16 left on the clock, the Panthers held the ball on offense until 15 seconds were left. Cooper Wiens would give it up to junior Cade Brenner, and fittingly, the team’s leading scorer would get fouled and given an opportunity to win his team the game at the free-throw line with 4.7 seconds left.
Brenner — who led all scorers with 28 points — split the one-and-one, giving NorthWood a 52-51 advantage with 3.8 seconds remaining. The Tigers had one last opportunity to send the Panthers home, but Yorktown sophomore Jacob Grim’s wild, unbalanced shot didn’t have a chance at the buzzer.
With the victory, NorthWood will get a rematch with Leo in the regional championship after the Lions took down Norwell, 48-39, in the second regional semifinal at New Castle. That game will tip-off at 8 p.m.
Leo edged NorthWood in last year's regional final, 47-46.
“I think when you get to this point, you see all teams really playing with confidence,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Yorktown was no different. I think they came out and really competed well. They shot really well, and I think it was the makings of a traditional regional game that we were very fortunate to come out on top in.”
Brenner’s impact came early and often against the Tigers (10-15), with the junior scoring 10 of the team’s 15 points in the first quarter. After a quick drive and bucket from Brenner with 1:15 left in the quarter, the Panthers (25-2) held a bit of breathing room up 15-9.
“He was phenomenal," said Wolfe of Brenner. "He made big shots, he made free throws when we needed them. It almost mimics the type of (regional semifinal) we had here last year.”
The Tigers locked in over the next three minutes of game time though, going on an 8-0 run to take a 17-15 lead after a layup from sophomore Mason Moulton with six minutes left until halftime.
Yorktown maintained a small 19-16 advantage late into the second quarter until the Panthers put together a mini 5-0 blitz to regain the lead. Following a pair of free throws from junior Brock Bontrager, senior Chaz Yoder hit one of his team’s three treys in the first half to put NorthWood up 21-19 with three minutes to go in the quarter.
Both teams would go on to trade baskets during the final few offensive possessions, with Grim hitting a ‘3’ for Yorktown before Brenner helped grab the lead right back with a ‘3’ of his own at the 1:25-mark.
The teams would head into the locker room tied at 24 after Yorktown junior A.J. Dunn hit a running layup with less than a minute to play in the frame.
In the second half, NorthWood threatened to gain control of the contest, taking a 32-28 lead after Brenner scored six of his team’s first eight points during the 8-4 run three minutes into the third quarter.
Similar to the first quarter, Yorktown responded with yet another run. This one was a 7-0 surge, while NorthWood endured a three-minute long scoring drought.
An old-fashioned three-point play from Dunn gave the Tigers the lead at 35-32 with 3:15 to go in the third.
The Panthers got a big bucket from sophomore Ethan Wolfe soon after, tying the game at 35 on a three-pointer from the left corner with around a minute to go in the third frame.
Yorktown would regain the lead at the end of the third quarter after Grim put Ethan Wolfe on skates before hitting a ‘3’ of his own with four seconds left until the horn.
The fourth quarter brought with it a large amount of tense moments with both team’s seasons hanging in the balance.
The Tigers held a four-point lead at 39-35 within the first minute of the final period, but NorthWood would score the next five points — with Wiens hitting a ‘3’ from the left corner and Ian Raasch finishing a pair of free throws with 5:55 left.
Things got even more tense down the stretch as time continued to evaporate. Big basket after big basket was scored by both teams in the final minutes.
One of the biggest came from Yorktown sophomore Kieran Tewari. The team’s leading scorer (15.58 points per game) was held to just four on Saturday morning, but all four couldn’t have come at a better time.
Tewari was fouled in the right corner during a shot from beyond the arc. The sophomore would hit the shot and convert the free throw to put his team up 43-40 with 5:37 left.
Brenner came through for his team again though, tying the game at 43 with a timely ‘3.' The Tigers would come back with baskets from senior Carter Loveless and Moulton, forcing a NorthWood timeout with the Tigers up by four and 3:40 left on the clock.
“We were focusing in on the moment of what we needed to do on the next offensive possession,” said Aaron Wolfe when asked what he told his team during the crucial fourth quarter timeout. “We wanted to make sure we got a good look. I thought our kids ended up executing well in that moment."
The timeout worked, because five seconds after, the game was tied at 47 after a bucket from Brenner, a five-second violation by Yorktown and another layup from Raasch.
During the game’s final two minutes, Loveless put his team on top, 51-49, after a perfect assist from Grim set the big man up for a bucket from close range.
NorthWood would tie it up with a pair of clutch free throws from Raasch, but the Tigers had a chance to milk the clock down and regain the lead on the next offensive possession. Instead of holding the ball for the final 1:40, Dunn drove it into the paint. Bontrager was ready in perfect position for the Panthers, drawing a charge and giving the ball back to NorthWood.
The Panthers took possession and ran the final 1:16 off the clock, setting up Brenner’s go-ahead free throw that would end up being the game winner.
After Brenner’s impressive 28 point-performance, Raasch and Wiens were next on the team with eight points each. For Yorktown, Grim led the team with 17 points and Dunn also scored in double digits with 13.
