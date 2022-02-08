NAPPANEE – For the first time in over two decades, the NorthWood Panthers have been crowned outright Northern Lakes Conference champions.
It didn’t come without drama, with West Noble going on a 25-5 run in the second half to cut what was a 26-point NorthWood lead to six early in the fourth quarter. The Panthers did enough down the stretch, though, to hold off the Chargers to win, 64-56, on Tuesday night.
Although the game with West Noble was a non-conference affair, NorthWood clinched the outright NLC championship for the first time since 2000 thanks to a Warsaw victory over Mishawaka Tuesday night. The Panthers will go for their first ever 7-0 mark in conference play when they host Mishawaka Friday.
“The Northern Lakes Conference is a challenging conference to compete in,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Any time you’re even in contention (for a championship), it’s a special moment. So congratulations to our players, because winning this conference is special.”
After the first half of play, it seemed the No. 1 (Class 3A) Panthers (18-1) would win running away on their home court.
NorthWood scored the first eight points of the game before taking a 19-7 lead into the second quarter against the Chargers (9-7).
“We played really well in that first half,” Wolfe said. “We did a great job defensively and really took control of the game. But I think sometimes it’s difficult to play with that lead, because you’re trying to figure out how conservative you need to play versus how aggressive you need to play.”
The Panthers kept the pressure on during the second quarter on both sides of the court, holding West Noble to eight points in the frame and building a 24-point lead – 39-15 – at the break.
NorthWood saw a scorching 19-point performance from junior Cade Brenner in the half, with senior Cooper Wiens and junior Ian Raasch adding nine and eight, respectively. NorthWood’s defense also managed to hold West Noble junior Austin Cripe to just nine points in the first half as well.
“Obviously, they are a very good basketball team,” said West Noble head coach Ethan Marsh of NorthWood. “And I think at times, we can be a very good basketball team as well. We are just still searching for that consistency. I feel like they just kind of knocked us on our heels that entire first half, and I think it just took halftime to take a deep breath and regather. … That first half was not OK, and I think they know that.”
The halftime adjustments helped the Chargers fight back from an almost 30-point deficit against one of the best teams in the state.
West Noble went on a 9-0 run with baskets from Cripe, junior Nevin Phares and senior Brayden Bohde to cut NorthWood’s advantage to 41-24 with around five minutes to play in the third quarter.
The Panthers managed to maintain a 19-point lead at 46-27 with two minutes and change remaining in the frame, but that’s when West Noble put together a 13-0 blitz to come within two possessions of NorthWood.
Cripe scored the first five points during the run from the free-throw line before Phares and Bohde hit a trey each to make it 46-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Junior Zach Beers put in a shot near the basket early in the fourth to make it 46-40 with 7:20 remaining in the contest.
“The guys really responded well coming out of halftime,” Marsh said. “I’m proud of the way they fought back, and in the second half, I felt like we got back to the way we’re supposed to play. With moving the basketball, ball reversals, just making easy plays and handling their physicality. … I’m really proud of them for sticking with it in the second half. That’s not an easy thing to do, especially against the best (3A) team in the state.”
Despite the incredible effort from West Noble, the 26-point deficit would prove to be too much against the Panthers.
NorthWood got a much-needed old-fashioned three-point play from Wiens after he cut to the basket on a pass from Brenner and finished at the rim to make it 49-40 with 6:55 to go. From there, NorthWood’s lead swelled to as many as 15 with a little more than two minutes remaining.
“Cooper made a good read, and Brenner did a great job of delivering the ball there,” Wolfe said. “That was a big moment. Sometimes when you have the team that we do this year, they seem to come through in those stretches when the game gets close. … We just needed to make sure that our guys remained poised, and they did what they do best there.”
Brenner only had eight points in the second half, but he managed to lead his group with 27. Wiens finished with 16 for the Panthers, while Raasch ended the game with 11.
The Chargers saw Cripe score a game-high 32 after dropping in 23 during the second half. Bohde finished with eight points and Phares had six.
While NorthWood entertains Mishawaka Friday, West Noble will look for its 10th win of the season in a road contest against Columbia City (12-5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.