NEW CASTLE — For the fourth time under Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood boys basketball will play for a regional championship.
The Panthers (16-8) used a big third quarter, then held on in the fourth to knock off New Castle (9-16), 44-42, in the Class 3A New Castle regional semifinal. They will play either Leo or Mississinewa for the regional championship at 7:30 p.m. inside the New Castle Fieldhouse.
New Castle guard Cole McDaniel stepped up to the free throw line, trailing 44-41 with 2.3 seconds left. McDaniel made the first, then missed the second free throw attempt in hopes his team could grab an offensive rebound. NorthWood sophomore Cade Brenner soared over everyone, though, grabbing a rebound and running through the traffic as time expired.
“In the locker room, we just talked about how we have to have poise and we have to be physical with each other,” Brenner said. “We just had to be physical downlow and get some rebounds; play as a team.”
Brenner finished with a game-high 27 points. He scored 10 of his team’s 13 points in the first half as the Panthers trailed 20-13 at the break.
A huge third quarter is what changed the game for NorthWood. They outscored New Castle 17-5 in the frame, including a 9-0 run to begin the quarter to take their first lead of the contest. McDaniel countered with a ‘3’ to give the Trojans the lead right back, but Brenner then drilled a triple on the next possession to give his team a lead it would never relinquish.
“I thought we struggled in the first half,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “I thought our guys executed (in the second half), but I thought Cade Brenner was special. Advancing in the tournament, having a performance like the one he had today was exactly what the doctor ordered.”
NorthWood’s biggest lead was seven with 33.3 seconds left. New Castle kept trying to cut into the deficit, but made free throws down the stretch from sophomore Ian Raasch helped keep the Trojans at bay. Raasch only finished with six points, but all were on made free throws in the fourth quarter.
“An underrated part of a basketball player is their mental approach, and one of the things that I love about Ian Raasch is you can’t tell what type of game he’s playing because he’s able to move to the next play almost instantaneously,” Wolfe said. “We’re fortunate he plays for us a couple more years.”
Also scoring for the Panthers was senior Ben Vincent with six points, junior Chaz Yoder with three and junior Jamarr Jackson with two.
A win in the regional title game tonight would be NorthWood’s first since 2007 and first under Wolfe.
“It’s special with this group,” Wolfe said. “Obviously, we’ve talked about it many times: with the sudden change that we had and how abruptly our season ended last year — this regional championship and getting here is not only for our 2021 team, but for our 2020 team because there’s a lot of players still in-tact.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our group. It’s exciting. They get to play in front of a championship crowd in the largest high school gym in the country. Nothing can be more special.”
