MISHAWAKA – While a fair amount of snow was trickling down outside of Penn High School, it was nothing compared to what was coming down inside the arena.
Northridge and Penn combined to make 23 ‘3’s on Tuesday night, making a basketball game look like a glorified track meet for most of the game. In the end, the Raiders’ one-two punch of seniors Sam Smith and Carter Stoltzfus – who scored 31 and 28 individually on the night – put up 59 of their team’s 72 points to upend Penn 72-64 and win its third game in a row.
“They just know the game so well and really feed off each other,” said Northridge coach Sam Radeker of Smith and Stoltzfus. “Those guys have just played with each other for so long. Tonight, the shots were falling and the guys were getting open. … Sam had the mid-range game going tonight too, and he’s hard to guard when he can hit from midrange and shoot the ‘3’. … And Carter really got us going in the first quarter with 17. You know once he hits a couple, he usually gets going.”
Just a few minutes into the first quarter, it was clear it wasn’t going to be easy for the Kingsmen to guard some of the Raiders sharpshooters on the outside. Stoltzfus knocked down his first five 3-point attempts, which helped give his team a comfortable 24-12 advantage at the end of the first period.
During the second quarter, Penn’s size advantage down low allowed them to crawl back into the game. A 9-2 run sparked by a couple buckets in the paint from senior Casey Shultz and a combined five points on back-to-back possessions from sophomore Markus Burton helped Penn cut the Northridge to 26-21 with four minutes left in the half.
“They were huge, and obviously we wanted to rebound,” Radeker said. “The big thing was our guys in our zone did a great job of taking away their guard dribble penetration. We didn’t always do a good job blocking out their bigs, and we didn’t always do a good job with the high-low stuff in our zone, but I’m glad they ran it because now it gives us a chance to work on it going forward.”
A 9-2 Raiders run of their own, which featured a pair of three’s from Smith, put Northridge up 12 before the Kingsmen closed the gap to seven at halftime.
Stoltzfus had 20 first-half points and his senior teammate Smith netted 13.
For the Kingsmen, they were able to keep the deficit to single digits behind eight points each from senior Caleb Applegate and Shultz.
The second half featured even more incredible shooting from both teams.
It seemed like every time Penn would cut the lead to seven or eight, the Raiders had an answer.
Smith had 18 second-half points and made the defense pay inside the three-point line when Penn’s defense extended on him beyond the arc.
The Raiders led by at least 10 for most of the second half, but the Kingsmen tried to make things interesting down the stretch with much of that being a result of the 22 second-half points that sophomore Joe Smith scored.
Penn started fouling down 59-50 with 2:40 remaining, but the Raiders would ice the game by hitting free throws and knocking down easy shots at the rim after breaking the press.
Northridge, now sitting at 8-3, will face Mishawaka in a pivotal conference showdown on Saturday.
“Tonight, we got better in a lot of areas,” Radeker said. “And we have to have that same mindset as we head into tomorrow getting ready for Mishawaka. If we want to stay in the conference race, that’s one we have to win. … It’s going to be a battle, so we have to be ready to go.”
