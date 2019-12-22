GOSHEN — A storm rolled trough Goshen Saturday night.
It wasn’t a snowstorm you might typically see this time of year or even a thunderstorm that can sometimes pop up during the winter months.
This storm came in the form of the Northridge High School boys basketball team as the Raiders made it rain 3-pointers in the Goshen gym.
The Raiders drilled 12 long-range bombs during a 73-38 Northern Lakes Conference win over the previously unbeaten Goshen RedHawks.
Northridge coach Scott Radeker had a game plan for the RedHawks that revolved around changing up his defenses.
“We watched a lot of film on Goshen and saw they had faced a lot of man (defenses) and they figured out ways to run their offense against it,” the coach said. “Our goal was to keep Goshen confused by changing defenses. We wanted to make it hard on them. Every time we felt they were getting comfortable with a defense, we changed things up.”
The Raiders made eight treys in the opening half, building 38-12 lead by intermission.
“I thought we were focused and ready to play,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “Northridge is a difficult team to guard, because they have an inside scoring threat (6-7 senior Alex Stauffer) and a number of good outside shooters. It’s hard to find someone to layoff on so you can double team another player. We tried that early in the game and the player we decided to layoff of hit three 3-pointers on us.”
Wohlford was referring to Raider senior Drew Gayler, who drilled three of his team’s five ‘3s’ in the first quarter as Northridge raced to a 21-6 lead at quarter’s end.
“We gave up eight treys in the first half. We needed to hold Northridge to eight for the game,” Wohlford said.
The Goshen coach agreed Northridge’s defense caused problems for the RedHawks.
“Their defense is difficult to play against. It makes you think more instead of react. When you’re thinking and not reacting it slows you down,” Wohlford said.
Goshen was in the lead only once at 2-0 after senior Jarah Byler drove down the lane for a layin at 7:31 of the first period. It was after that when the Raiders began raining treys. Northridge’s first four baskets were from beyond the arc, three of them were by Gayler who netted nine of his 10 points for the game in the period as the Raiders opened an early advantage.
“We had been struggling from the 3-point line the last couple of games. Tonight that wasn’t an issue,” Radeker said. “We have a number of kids that can hit from out there. We have a lot of guys who spend a lot of time in the gym shooting.”
Stauffer benefited from his team’s long-range shooting when Goshen had to shift their defensive focus out farther away from the basket. Stauffer finished with a game-high 22 points.
“Goshen had to move outside to cover our shooters, so we went inside to Stauffer,” Radeker said. “We didn’t feel they had anyone who could handle him 1-on-1.”
Junior Carter Stoltzfus poured in 20 points for the Raiders. Junior Sam Smith chipped in with 11, junior Trevor Brown six and junior Clay Stoltzfus four.
Goshen was led in scoring by sophomore Drew Hogan with 11 points, senior Zach Barker nine, Byler eight, senior Ryan Harmelink six, junior Blak Wiess and senior Tommy Cartagena Garcia both two.
The RedHawks (5-1) are idle until hosting their holiday tourney Friday and Saturday. Fairfield and Elkhart Central clash in the first game Friday at 6 p.m., followed by Goshen and East Noble around 8. The event continues on Saturday with the consolation game at 6 p.m. and the championship around 8.
“I told the kids after that game that we are still a good team. Northridge has a good team. Tonight, the Raiders were absolutely better than we were,” Wohlford said.
The coach shared one more things he told the players after the loss.’
“We have had a lot of positive comments about how we played over the first five games,” Wohlford said. “Now we are going to be on the other side. We have to learn from this loss. I told the guys to let it sting for a bit, but then come in Monday ready for East Noble.”
Northridge (4-2) plays in the eight-team Noblesville tournament Friday and Saturday. The Raiders face the Andrean Fighting 59ers in their first game Friday at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Northridge was a 44-31 JV winner. Junior Trevor Brown scored 12 points for the Raiders, Micah Hochstetler 11, Noah Zmuda six, Malachi Campbell and Jonah Steiner both four, Caden Mack three, Brandon Miller and Drew Stahly two apiece. For Goshen, Deecon Hill had 10 points, Isaac Sawatzky eight, Brandon Rivera five, Jordan Williams four, Jackson Stump and Zach Subera two apiece.
