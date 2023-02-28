ELKHART — Both Penn and Northridge left North Side Gym with wins Tuesday, guaranteeing themselves at least one more game on the season.
No. 2 (Class 4A) Penn easily cruised past Elkhart, 83-37, in the night’s first contest, while Northridge used an impressive fourth-quarter shooting performance from senior Nolan Bales to win, 55-51, over Warsaw in quarterfinal action of Sectional 4.
This sets up semifinal matchups Friday of Penn (24-1) vs. Goshen (11) at 6 p.m., with Northridge (14-10) facing Concord (11-10) in the second semifinal game afterwards.
NORTHRIDGE 55, WARSAW 51
Northridge coach Scott Radeker emerged from his team’s locker room Tuesday night with a big smile — and a pun ready to go.
“He ‘Bales-d’ us out,” the fifth-year coach said.
He wasn’t wrong.
Bales went a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 14-for-14 overall in the game from the charity stripe. He also drilled a ‘3’ in the third quarter, scoring 15 of his team’s 19 points in the final frame to help his team pull out the sectional victory.
“Me and my freshman buddy, Hayden Johnson, we stay after practice every day until we make 25 free throws every time; sometimes 50,” Bales said. “You just have to trust your work.”
“He’s always been a very good free throw shooter,” added Radeker of Bales. “In that situation, to step to the line and go 12-of-12 in the final quarter is incredible mental toughness and focus, as well as confidence in the work he’s done.”
When Bales made said three, it put his team ahead, 47-38, with 3:20 to go in the game. Warsaw (14-10) wouldn’t go away quietly, however, as its full-court press defense caused a lot of havoc for the Raiders. The Tigers would score the next six points of the game to cut it to a three-point deficit, 47-44, with 1:01 remaining.
By that point, Bales had already made four free throws in the period. He made two more to push the lead to 49-44. Warsaw countered with a ‘3’ from senior Drew Heckaman 11 seconds later to make it a two-point contest.
After two more free throws from Bales, the Tigers hit another long-distanced shot, this time from sophomore Luke Bricker. Suddenly, with 19 seconds to go in the game, Northridge only led by the slimmest of margins, 51-50.
Following a timeout, Northridge got the ball inbounded to Bales, who was immediately fouled. He made his shots to put the Raiders ahead, 53-50, with 10.8 seconds showing on the game clock. Not wanting to risk Warsaw making another ‘3’ to tie the game, Northridge fouled Warsaw sophomore Carson Gould three seconds later, sending him to the foul line.
Gould made the first, then intentionally missed the second in the hopes one of his teammates could grab the rebound. They didn’t, and Bales instead gained possession of the ball. He was once again fouled, then once again made two more free throws to seal the 55-51 win.
Northridge built the lead to as many as 10 on two separate occasions in the third quarter. They led 15-11 after the first quarter, 22-15 at halftime and 36-29 through three quarters of play.
Bales finished with a game-high 20 points. His brother, sophomore Mason Bales, finished with 11 points, senior Alex Ellenson 10, freshman Brady School six, sophomore Kam Radeker four and two points each for senior Noah Zmuda and sophomore Dylan Springer.
Northridge now plays a Concord team they beat, 47-30, back on Feb. 10.
“They’re going to be a different team,” said Scott Radeker of Concord. “It’s the sectional. It’s a semifinal to get to the final. You can’t look past anybody. We have to validate this win from (Tuesday).”
PENN 83, ELKHART 37
Two weeks ago, the No. 2 Kingsmen defeated Elkhart, 87-24, in what was the worst loss for any Elkhart basketball team in school history, whether it be as one united Elkhart or as either Central or Memorial.
While Tuesday was a closer result than the last meeting, Penn still controlled the game. After two-plus minutes of no scoring to start the game, the Penn finally broke through with a ‘3’ from senior Joe Smith.
That wouldn’t be the last long-distanced shot Smith would make, as he wound up canning six triples in the first half alone. He finished with a game-high 26 points, making eight ‘3’s’ on 12 attempts.
“Boy, did Joe step forward (Tuesday), huh?” Penn coach Al Rhodes remarked. “That was an impressive performance. … We’ve been going through most games with getting 60 points from our guards.”
Penn led, 26-3, after the first quarter. The margin reached 31 points, 49-18, at halftime. The Kingsmen then led 69-29 after three, with the lead reaching its largest margin of 46 at the end of the game.
Penn senior Markus Burton, the Mr. Basketball favorite in Indiana, finished with a triple-double of 14 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Senior Joey Garwood also reached 14 points for Penn, while senior Dylan Derda added 13 to give the Kingsmen four scorers in double figures.
For Elkhart, senior Rodney Gates led the way, offensively, with 18 points. Their season comes to an end with a 6-17 record.
“The effort was there, for sure,” said Elkhart coach Kyle Sears of his team. “They tried really hard. They were trying to execute what we were doing. I used four timeouts in the first half, just trying to slow things down and get things figured out. They played to the end, and that’s what we kept talking about: just playing hard and to the end. I feel like they did that. It was nice to see Rodney do great things for us there at the end as well.”
Penn and Goshen met in the regular season on Jan. 28, with the Kingsmen leaving The Maple City with an 80-41 win.