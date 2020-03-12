MICHIGAN CITY — Tall, talented and experienced are three words that can used to describe the opponent for the Northridge Raiders in Saturday’s Class 4A high school boys basketball regional at Michigan City.
The Raiders (21-5) clash with the Culver Academy Eagles (19-4) in the first game at 11 a.m. ET. Northridge was No. 13 and Culver Academy No. 6 in the final AP Poll.
The second semifinal matches the Valparaiso Vikings (17-8) and the Merrillville Pirates (12-12).
Winners return for the championship at 8 p.m. and a berth in the northern semistate at either North Side Gym in Elkhart or a Lafayette Jefferson High School.
One expected advantage the Raiders will not have is a large and vocal crowd of fans supporting the teams. Due to restrictions placed on the tournament by the IHSAA due to the coronavirus, each of the four schools at the regional sites with receive 75 tickets to be used for essential school personnel, coaches, administrative staff and immediate family members of players.
“We had amazing fan support at the sectional,” Radeker said during media day this past Tuesday before Friday’s announcement. “I can’t get over it.”
Radeker coached nine seasons at North Montgomery and eight at Lafayette Jefferson before coming to Northridge for last season.
“I thought the fans at North Montgomery were great until I came here,” the coach said.
There will be a Mike Lightfoot presence in the regional as Culver Academy is coached by for Bethel player Mark Galloway and Valparaiso by former Pilot Barak Coolman.
The Eagles feature a roster that includes six players 6-foot-5 or taller, three NCAA DI athletes and several players that were on Culver’s team that captured the 3A state championship in 2018.
“Culver is a big, long and physical team that is very disciplined in the half-court game,” Radeker said. “We are going to be doing some things that we feel could expose some weaknesses.
“We are going to have to be patient in our offense. We tried to do that in the sectional, but got a little quick at times before we settled down and found a 25-point quarter.”
Among the Culver Academy leaders are 6-5 senior guard Trey Galloway (Indiana University recruit and son of coach Mark Galloway), 6-10 senior forward Nicholas Hittle (Indiana State recruit) and 6-5 senior forward Deonate Craig (Iowa football recruit).
All three of them were on the state championship team.
“We are going to have to find a way to defend the post,” Radeker said. “Culver has a number of players that can post up.”
Northridge’s 6-6 senior center Alex Stauffer will have to play a key role in the interior defense.
“We have a good game plan,” Stauffer said. “I love to play against guys my size or bigger. I have played against guys like Hittle before in AAU games.
“Every big guy likes to establish space around the basket and will be physical trying to maintain that space.”
Galloway is averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists to lead the Eagles. Craig is at 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds and Hittle 10.5 and 6.4.
One area Radeker feels the Raiders have an advantage is outside shooting.
“Culver is only hitting about 26 percent from 3-point range,” the coach said. “More of their scoring comes from the inside. We are going to have to focus on taking away points in the paint.
“Culver runs a large number of plays. Our staff has picked out seven or eight for us to work on this week in practice. People have been asking me how we are going to guard them. I am wondering how they are going to guard us.
“The key for us is to continue to do the things that we do well.”
The Raiders, on the other hand, are shooting 42.5 percent (274-of-644) from beyond the arc. Senior Camden Knepp is shooting 50.9 percent (53-of-104) from long distance, junior Carter Stoltzfus 44.6 (66-of-148) and junior Sam Smith 44.1 (79-of-179) to lead the team.
“We have to be patient on offense and work for our shots,” Smith said. “We can be patient working for a good shot. We have to realize it may take one pass to get that shot or 15 passes. We are a good team when we play with patience, but there are times when we like to run.”
Smith leads the team in scoring at 17.0 points, followed by Stauffer 14.2 Stoltzfus 13.5 and Knepp 8.8.
A year ago, Northridge defeated Munster 62-53 in the regional semifinals before the season ended in a 74-72 loss to Penn in the regional finale.
The Raiders have won a total of 10 sectional titles, but have yet to capture an elusive regional crown.
“We came within inches last year,” said Radeker about a Northridge '3' that bounced off the rim at the buzzer in the Penn contest.
Radeker feels last year’s experience will benefit the Raiders this time around.
“Experience is huge,” the coach said. “The guys seem more comfortable. They know the situation.”
