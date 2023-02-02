SYRACUSE — Northridge got its running game in motion and sped past Wawasee Thursday in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball action at the Hardwood Teepee.
The Raiders (8-9, 2-4 NLC) earned a 74-54 win against the Warriors (6-12, 1-5) and snapped a eight-game losing streak in the process.
“Our kids finally ran the floor like we’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” said Northridge coach Scott Radeker. “For whatever reason we we never able to pick up the tempo.”
That was not a problem Thursday.
“We got a lot of high-percentage shots and layups in transition,” said Radeker.
“Coach Radeker does a great job and he knew our issues rebounding and getting back on defense,” added Wawasee coach Jon Everingham. “He exploited that tonight. If we could have locked them into a half-court game we had a chance to beat them.”
Radeker was also pleased with his team’s defensive effort against the Warriors.
“For the most part we did a good job covering the big three (Maddux Everingham, Collin Ziebarth and Myles Everingham), guys that can really light it up from (3-point range).
“When we were pressing we lost shooters a couple of times. But when we were playing half-court (man-to-man) we did a really good job. We wanted to force them into 2-point shots and contest all 3’s from those three guys.”
Mason Bales (24 points), Alex Ellenson (16), Nolan Bales (11), Noah Zmuda (8) and Kam Radeker (5) were the top scorers for Northridge.
Myles Everingham (15), Collin Roberson (12), Maddux Everingham (10), Ziebarth (8) and Darius Lewis (7) led the Wawasee attack.
Bolstered by 6-foot-8 Ellenson (8) and Mason Bales (6), the Raiders bested the Warriors 32-24 in rebounding. Roberson (7) and Peyton Felger (6) were tops on the glass for Wawasee.
Northridge committed 11 turnovers — four fewer than the Warriors.
In shooting, the Raiders canned 26-of-49 from the floor with five 3-pointers — two for Mason Bales and one each for Kam Radeker, Nolan Bales and James Cranston. Northridge went 17-of-25 at the foul stripe.
Wawasee made 20-of-45 floor tries with seven 3-pointers — three for Myles Everingham, two for Maddux Everingham and one apiece for Roberson and Darius Lewis.
The Raiders were ahead by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter at 68-46.
After out-pointing the hosts 28-14 in the third quarter, Northridge was ahead 60-44 going into the final period.
The Raiders led 32-20 at halftime. Northridge held a 25-16 edge before a 9-2 run by the Warriors.
It was a 20-14 lead for the visitors at the end of the first quarter. Northridge was up by as many as 11 in the opening stanza at 15-4.
Northridge has now beaten Wawasee 12 straight times. The last time the Warriors won in the season was in 2010-11.
In the junior varsity game, Northridge beat Wawasee 47-30.
Leading scorers were Wyatt Zepp (17 points), Brady Scholl (7), Cranson (5), Hoober (5) and Johnson (5) for the JV Raiders (12-4) and Kane Dukes (8), Weston DeLong (8) and Brayden Miller (7) for the JV Warriors (6-12).
Jimtown visits Northridge Saturday in a 12:30 p.m. contest. Wawasee next plays Tuesday at home against Elkhart Christian.