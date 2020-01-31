PLYMOUTH — Northridge did not let its foot off the gas Friday in an important Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball game at “The Rock.”
The Raiders (11-5, 5-0) kept coming at the short-handed Pilgrims (6-10, 3-2) on the way to a 73-33 victory.
With NorthWood besting Warsaw 56-44 Friday, the Panthers and Tigers are both 3-2 in league play. That means Class 4A No. 16-ranked Northridge clinched at least a share of the NLC title with two conference games to play — Thursday against Wawasee and Feb 14 vs. Concord.
Plymouth, which played without leading scorer Jake Reichard because of injury, trailed the Raiders by 27 in the first quarter and were down 40-16 at halftime.
“We’ve had leads like this before and we slowly give them away because we get complacent,” said Northridge coach Scott Radeker. “Tonight, we came out and outscored them 21-9 in the third quarter, kept our focus and didn’t turn the ball over.”
The Raiders moved the ball effectively against the Pilgrim defense and got balanced scoring, led by Sam Smith (17 points), Camden Knepp (16), Alex Stauffer (11), Carter Stoltzfus (9) and Trevor Brown (8). The visitors made more 3-points shots (15) then 2-pointers (12). Knepp (4), Smith (3), Carter Stoltzfus (3) and Brown (2) led in that category.
“Our guys did a good job cutting to the middle of the zone and going inside-out,” said Radeker. “I was proud of our defense. We played pretty. Our focus tonight was much better than it was (Tuesday against South Bend) Clay for a full four quarters.”
Since Jan. 3, Northridge is 6-1 and Plymouth is 3-5.
Northridge led 38-11 in the first quarter and was ahead 40-16 at halftime.
The Raiders buried 11 3-pointers in the first half — four by Knepp, three by Carter Stoltzfus, two by Smith and one each by Stauffer by Brown.
Brown’s five points paced Northridge in the second quarter. Easton Strain tallied five of Plymouth’s seven second-period points.
Knepp scored nine points, Stauffer seven and Smith six in the first quarter as Northridge raced out to a 25-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“(Knepp) may have the sweetest-looking shot on our team,” said Radeker. “He’s just fluent.
“Not only that, he’s a good athlete and he takes on the task of guarding the other team’s best player at times. He does a really good job in that area and takes a lot of pride. He means a lot to this team.”
Adam Hunter netted five of Plymouth’s nine points in the opening stanza.
Strain led the Pilgrims in scoring for the contest with 11 while Hunter tallied nine.
“Plymouth played really hard and they played together,” said Radeker.
In the junior varsity game, Northridge beat Plymouth 52-28. Blake Jacobs (17 points) led the JV Raiders. Tanner Feece (13) paced the JV Pilgrims.
Northridge 73, Plymouth 33
Northridge — Alex Stauffer 5-5 0-0 11, Sam Smith 6-12 2-2 17, Camden Knepp 6-6 0-0 16, Drew Gayler 0 0-0 0, Carter Stoltzfus 3-5 0-0 9, Clay Stoltzfus 1-3 0-0 3, Trevor Brown 3-7 0-0 8 Blake Jacobs 2-2 0-0 4, Micah Hochstetler 1-1 0-0 2, Brandon Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Noah Zmuda
0-0 0-0 0. Team: 28-43 2-2 73.
Plymouth — Easton Strain 5-8 0-1 11, Brady Hissong 3-7 0-0 7, Joe Styers 1-1 0-0 2, Cameron Weidner 0-4 0-0 0, Adam Hunter 3-13 2-2 9, Owen Yoder 1-3 0-0 2, Grant Houin 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Feece 1-1 0-0 2, Zane Lark 0-0 0-0 0, David Wray 0-1 0-0 0, Seth Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Bales 0-2 0-0 0. Team: 14-40 2-3 33.
Northridge 25 15 21 12 — 73
Plymouth 9 7 9 8 — 33 3-point goals: Northridge (15-24) — Knepp 4-5, Smith 3-7, Carter Stoltzfus 3-4, Brown 2-5, Stauffer 1-1, Clay Stolzfus 1-1, Miller 1-1; Plymouth (3-19) — Strain 1-2, Hunter 1-4, Hissong 1-5, Yoder 0-1, Wray 0-1, Bales 0-2, Weidner 0-4.
Fouls (fouled out): Northridge 7 (none); Plymouth 8 (none).
Rebounds: Northridge 25 (Stauffer 6); Plymouth 18 (Strain 5).
Turnovers: Northridge 8, Plymouth 13.
Officials: Casey Gaynor, Tony Richert, Matt Weldy.
Records (next games): Mishawaka at Plymouth (6-10, 3-2 NLC) Saturday, Feb. 1; Wawasee at Northridge (11-5, 5-0) Thursday, Feb. 6.
JV score: Northridge won 52-48.
Northridge: Blake Jacobs 17, Noah Zmuda 12, Micah Hochstetler 11.
Plymouth: Tanner Feece 13, Caden Weidner 9, David Schadek 6, Zane Lark 5, Davis Wray 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.