SOUTH BEND — After a slow first quarter that saw Northridge trailing 17-13 to South Bend Clay at the end of the period, the Raiders kicked it into high gear for the final 24 minutes of the game. Northridge (10-5) outscored the Colonials (2-11), 55-32, in the final three quarters to win, 68-49, Tuesday night in South Bend.
“I feel like we had a better mentality coming into (the second half),” Northridge senior Alex Stauffer said. “It took us a little bit to wake up. I feel like we just got into a good flow and started piling it on. Our defense finally picked up. Our defense struggled in the first and second quarter. We were scoring well, but we could not get stops.”
Clay senior Anthony Neal scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter, which allowed the Colonials to build the early lead.
“No excuses: we have to be able to come out and play from the start, and we didn’t do that tonight,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. “We were lackadaisical, defensively, and we just relaxed too much. Gave up too many easy shots early.”
The Raiders responded in the second quarter, though, in large part due to the play of sophomore Blake Jacobs. Coming in to give Stauffer a break, Jacobs had six points, one rebound, an assist and a steal in the period. His assist led to a junior Sam Smith ‘3,’ which tied the game at 20. Two possessions later, the Raiders took the lead for good on a triple from senior Drew Gayler.
“He’s getting more and more confidence every week, and you can see it in practice,” said Radeker of Jacobs. “He works so hard in practice. He plays against Stauffer every day, and that’s made him a better player. Him being able to come in, score six points for us, pull a couple of rebounds — that’s huge.”
Stauffer, the 6-7 center for Northridge, also had the 3-point shot rolling Tuesday night. He knocked down three triples in the span of five game minutes, hitting one late in the second quarter and two in the first 3:10 of the third. He finished with 16 points.
“It was just in the rhythm and the flow of the game,” Stauffer said. “The middle was open, too, but I’ve really been working on hitting those ‘3’s.’ Finally came out and hit some tonight, so that was good.”
Northridge led 33-27 at halftime and 49-40 after three quarters. Clay tried to get back into the game to start the fourth quarter, as junior Nicholas Wade buried a ‘3’ to cut the deficit to six early in the period.
The Raiders’ 3-point shooting was too lethal for Clay to handle, though. Northridge countered with a 12-0 run of their own, with all 12 points coming via the deep ball. Junior Carter Stoltzfus knocked down back-to-back treys, followed by back-to-back ‘3’s’ from Smith. This gave Northridge a 61-43 lead with 4:53 to go in the game.
“We wanted to get stops, defensively, but we also wanted to get a little better ball movement,” said Radeker of the game plan entering the fourth. “The shots we were taking in the second half were great. Really good rhythm ‘3’s’ where we’d go inside, kick it out or off one more pass, boom, rhythm shots.”
Northridge finished 10-of-14 shooting ‘2’s’ and 15-of-33 from 3-point range, including five ‘3’s’ in the fourth quarter alone.
Neal’s 21 points led Clay in scoring. The Colonials also had 11 points from senior Tomias Hunt, seven from Wade, four each from juniors Robert Allen and Christian Love and two from junior Latwon Smith.
Smith led the Raiders with 18 points. Stauffer had 16, Stoltzfus 12, Jacobs eight, senior Cameron Knepp seven, Gayler five and sophomore Micah Hochstetler two. Northridge takes a 5-game winning streak into their matchup with Plymouth (6-9, 3-1 Northern Lakes Conference) Friday in Plymouth. A win over the Pilgrims would improve the Raiders to 5-0 in NLC play and put them in firm control to win the conference title outright.
“We just have to take care of our bodies,” said Stauffer of what the game plan is for the next two days before the game Friday. “We just have to get in the gym, go through some game plan with the coaches’ scout. Just do everything we can to prepare for them. It’s not going to be easy.”
“We have to take it one game at a time,” Radeker added. “It’s always tough to go to Plymouth and play, especially because they’re going to be jacked up. We’ve won five straight, we’re 10-5, we’re first place in the conference … we have a bullseye on our back. Every team we play, we’re going to get their best effort.”
