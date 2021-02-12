ELKHART — Northridge proved in McCuen Gym at Concord High School on Friday night that it could win games without a double-digit amount of three-point baskets written down in the box score.
The Raiders got contributions from players other than senior standouts Carter Stoltzfus and Sam Smith — including junior Micah Hochstetler (13 points) — and took control in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Minutemen 16-2 in the final frame to win their fifth game in a row, 53-34.
“We had a certain defensive goal; we wanted to hold them under a certain amount of points,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. “Our defense was a big difference the whole game. We had them at 22 at the half and 34 for the game. Both Trevor Brown and Jesse Ryman both played well defensively. Jesse especially with Blake (Jacobs) in foul trouble. He brought down a couple ‘man’ rebounds against some physical kids. I’m just real proud of how those two role players played and how they’re coming along as we go down the stretch.”
Early, it appeared Concord’s game plan was working well. The Minutemen jumped out to an early 7-2 lead, and it was clear the physicality on both sides of the court was bothering the Raiders early.
Two key shots though from Hochstetler tied the game at 7-7, and the 5-0 run would extend to 10, ultimately capped by a ‘3’ from Carter Stoltzfus with a minute left in the first quarter.
The offensive flow of the game was lost through the first six minutes of the second quarter, but both teams got hot and traded baskets possession by possession to finish the half.
Smith’s first (and only) ‘3’ of the game came with 1:45 left in the second quarter to give his team a four-point advantage, but Concord’s Gavin Smith had an answer of his own right before the buzzer sounded in the second. The senior knocked down a trey to tie the game at 22 to bring a bit of momentum into the locker room.
Gavin Smith led the Minutemen with 11 first-half points, while Payton Fish added six. For Northridge, Hochstetler had the five, while Carter Stoltzfus put in eight for his team in the first half.
Concord’s physical defense was a big reason for the halftime score. It held the Northridge offense to just four three’s made.
“100%,” said Concord coach Derrick DeShone when asked if he was pleased with the early defensive performance. “That’s the team that hit 23 ‘3’s’ against Plymouth. We were thrilled to have that. We were defending well and playing well up until the third. We missed on some scouting assignments, but for the most part, we were keeping the score range where we had too.”
The tie game stayed close for the entirety of the third quarter, with Concord taking advantage of their size down low and Northridge finding other ways to score the ball while struggling from beyond the arc.
Concord junior Zaven Koltookian had five points in the quarter, while his teammate in the paint, senior Payton Fish, also scored five, including a close-range bucket that put his team up 31-30 with 2:10 to go in the third.
That’s when everything started clicking for the Raiders.
A Sam Smith jumper gave Northridge a lead it wouldn’t give up again on Friday night. That basket started a 12-1 run that bled into the fourth.
After the Smith jumper, the Raiders outscored the Minutemen 21-3 the rest of the game.
“In the third, I thought we were okay,” Radeker said. “We held them to 10 points. We ended up going on a little run and winning the third by five. So, you know, we were rallying around that. But I told them that it was just a matter a time. To keep the heat on, stay with the plan and pressure without fouling. I think that wore on (Concord) a little bit in the fourth quarter. They had some unforced turnovers, and we were able to get some good touches and get some runouts on them off of our defense. That’s big anytime that happens.”
Hochstetler finished with 13 off the bench, while Sam Smith dropped in 14 and Carter Stoltzfus also had 14 to lead Northridge.
For the Minutemen, Gavin Smith had 11 after failing to score in the second half. Fish (nine points) and Koltookian (five points) were held in check for most of the night, and junior Amarion Moore added seven for his team.
“We were within single digits against South Bend St. Joe, we were up on Mishawaka. We’re there, but we have to make layups,” DeShone said. “We were getting five-foot shots and missing them. We’ve got to make those shots. I think that was the turning point in the game. We missed four or five in the third quarter and it turned into points for (Northridge). We played the game in the range we has to play to win. … We played the game in the wheelhouse the way we needed too, we just got to make layups.”
The Raiders are now 13-4 and 5-2 in the NLC with four games remaining until sectionals, while Concord (7-9, 4-3 NLC) has dropped three-straight after a promising five-game winning streak. The Minutemen have four games left.
