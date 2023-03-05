ELKHART — It just made sense that Alex Ellenson would come down with the ball.
With twelve seconds left in double overtime of his sectional semifinal — and it was unquestionably Ellenson’s semifinal — the 6'8" senior from Northridge leaped above a throng of Minutemen to rebound a wayward ‘3’ attempt from Concord’s Lucas Prough, sealing a thrilling 51-47 victory for the Raiders Saturday night.
Northridge will play Penn on Monday night in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 final after the Kingsmen eliminated Goshen in Saturday's first semifinal game, 55-37. The contest between the Raiders and Kingsmen will start at 7 p.m. at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
When Northridge met Concord in the regular season three weeks ago, Northridge walked away with a comfortable 47-30 victory. That was not the case on Saturday.
“I told the kids that what [they] did a couple weeks ago doesn’t matter,” Northridge head coach Scott Radeker said. “If anything, it motivated them more. (Braeden) Messenger shot much better, Prough played better than last time ... we were just able to make enough plays and get enough free throws at the end.”
Messenger picked up 19 points for the Minutemen on Saturday — eight in the first quarter alone, helping Concord to an early 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. But just a few minutes into the second quarter, Jaylan Bolen and Andrew Kavanagh of Concord each picked up a quick foul — giving them two apiece.
“Those are two guys that we lean on for a lot of things, so there was some cat-and-mouse going on — just trying to get to [the] half," said Concord head coach Derrick DeShone of Bolen and Kavanagh.
Concord would turn the ball over six times in the second quarter, and when the teams headed to the locker rooms, the Raiders had shrunk Concord’s lead to just one point, 23-22.
Turnover woes continued into the third — but this time for both sides. With seven turnovers apiece, both teams clawed their way through the eight minutes. Concord regained a 32-27 lead before Ellenson sank a mid-range buzzer-beater for his ninth point of the game, sending the game to the fourth quarter with a three point gap.
“Way too many turnovers [in the third quarter],” Radeker said. “But in the fourth quarter, I thought our guys were more sure with the ball. We cut harder and we came to meet passes better.”
The Raiders gave up just one turnover in the fourth. Ninety seconds in, they took a 34-33 lead thanks to a pair of Ellenson free throws. The teams traded baskets for the rest of the quarter, until Kavanagh was fouled on an offensive rebound attempt with eleven seconds left and Concord losing by a point. He drained the first but missed the second, and the 38-38 game headed to overtime.
Forty seconds into overtime, Kavanagh drained a ‘3,’ sending the Concord fans into a frenzy — only for Northridge’s Mason Bales to answer eight seconds later with his own ‘3.’ Ellenson picked up two rebounds before coming down with Bales’ missed shot and dropping it through the hoop with 35 seconds left, tying the game 45-45. It would be the final basket of the period.
With tensions at an all-time high inside North Side Gym, neither team scored in the first two-and-a-half minutes of double overtime. Ellenson broke the drought with an easy layup with 90 seconds remaining.
Forty-five seconds later, Concord’s Javarion Sheppard had a chance to tie the game with one-and-one free throws.
He missed — and Ellenson snatched the rebound.
Half a minute later, Ellenson did it again on Prough’s shot, this time fouled after the rebound. He sank both free throws after his next big rebound, Sheppard scored in garbage time, and Northridge came away with the win.
Along with ten rebounds, Ellenson scored 23 points. After missing his first four free throws, he would make his next eleven in what Radeker called an “all-around” performance.
PENN 55, GOSHEN 37
Northridge will face Penn on Monday, and Radeker’s game plan will almost certainly revolve around trying to stop the Kingsmen’s Markus Burton — whom Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford said “should 100% be Mr. Basketball.”
Burton dropped 36 points in his semifinal against Goshen, just one less than the RedHawks’ entire team. Goshen was able to end the first quarter tied at 14, but the Kingsmen went on a 15-point run in the second frame and finished the half up 30-20. Burton never looked back, scoring 20 points in the second half.
“We wanted to make Penn play a real basketball game,” Wohlford said. “They haven’t played many real games this year, and I felt like we made them do that.”
Although his 25-1 team is heavily favored to win, Kingsmen head coach Al Rhodes noted that “anything can happen in championship games.”
In the words of Radeker: “All you want is a chance at the championship. We’ve got a chance.”