MIDDLEBURY — Visualization and repetition. That’s what allowed Sam Smith to be so confident stepping up to the free-throw line with the game on the line Saturday night.
The Northridge junior was fouled with his team up, 68-67, sending him to the charity stripe to shoot a 1-and-1. With 16.8 seconds left in the game, Smith calmly knocked down both free throws to give the Raiders a three-point advantage.
Northridge would go on to sink two more free throws from senior Alex Stauffer to win, 72-67, over Elkhart Memorial in a Northern Lakes Conference game Saturday night in Middlebury.
“It’s just repetition. I get that down in my barn,” Smith said. “I think of scenarios at all times and I picture myself in front of big crowds like this. I just have to be cool, calm and collected. I have confidence and my teammates have confidence in me. I stepped up and knocked them down.”
“Feel pretty comfortable when he goes to the line,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. “He’s a confident shooter. He’s shooting his free throws really well right now, and that was big.”
Smith’s free throws capped off a chaotic 41-second stretch of the game. Trailing by three, Memorial sophomore Malachi Emmons made a six-foot floater to bring the Crimson Chargers within one with 57.3 seconds left. Memorial called timeout to set up its defense.
Northridge then called timeout five seconds later after crossing half-court. They then had to use another timeout with 43.2 seconds left after Memorial trapped a Raider defender in a corner.
Following the second Northridge timeout, a poor inbounds pass led to a mad scramble for the ball. Fortunately for the Raiders, the ball was last touched by a Crimson Charger player before rolling out of bounds, giving Northridge possession. There was a mini delay to wipe off all the sweat on the floor caused by the mad scrum for the ball.
“My heart was racing, there was no doubt about that,” said Radeker of the scramble for the ball.
Smith made his free throws after two fouls from Memorial put Northridge in the bonus. On the ensuing Crimson Charger possession, the Raiders fouled twice to slow Memorial down. Once the Chargers were able to get a shot off, junior D’Arjon Lewis’ two-pointer rattled off the rim and was rebounded by Stauffer, who was fouled with 5.1 seconds remaining.
“I think (Lewis) thought he was going to get fouled; he may have,” Memorial coach Kyle Sears said. “If he had waited a half a second longer, I think he maybe would’ve. It’s one of those [situations] where we’re telling him to score quick.”
Memorial briefly held a 3-0 lead to start the game before Northridge went on a 9-3 run. It would be the only time the Crimson Chargers led in the game.
Northridge junior Carter Stoltzfus was the catalyst early for the Raiders, as he scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter. He outscored Memorial by himself in the first period, as Northridge led 22-12 after one.
“Once he hits his first shot, or within his first couple of shots, he’s usually pretty tough to stop,” said Radeker of Stoltzfus. “And he does such a great job reading defenses … when he’s in rhythm, he’s pretty good.”
The Crimson Chargers slowly chipped away at the lead, though, pulling to within nine at halftime. Northridge then only led by five, 57-52, after three. Memorial pulled to within three points on three occasions in the second half before getting within one late.
“These teams that I’ve had at Memorial have been scrappy from the beginning,” Sears said. “They don’t ever give up and they’re not ever going to. They battle until that final whistle goes off, and I think we saw that tonight.
Lewis led Memorial with 18 points. Emmons had 14, senior Brandon Brooks 13, sophomore Titus Rodgers 12, freshman Damarion Anderson four and seniors Brackton Miller and James Peters two each. The Crimson Chargers are now 8-7 overall and 2-2 in NLC action.
Along with Stoltzfus’ 21 points, Smith had 19, Stauffer 14, senior Cameron Knepp nine, senior Drew Gayler six and junior Trevor Brown three.
Northridge now sits at 9-5 overall, but more importantly, 4-0 in NLC play. With Plymouth’s loss to Wawasee this past Friday, the Raiders have sole possession of first place in the NLC with three games left. After a trip to South Bend Clay Tuesday, Northridge heads to Plymouth Friday.
“It’s a really tough conference; every game’s a battle in this league,” Smith said. “We hope to keep it rolling.”
“It’s another step, that’s all it is,” added Radeker about the race to the NLC crown. “I told the guys in (the locker room) we’ve got a bullseye on our back now because of the way we’ve been playing. We’re going to get team’s best effort every night, just like we did tonight. … This was a huge step, but each game is just one more step.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.