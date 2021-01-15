MIDDLEBURY — Northridge used a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter on the way to besting NorthWood 66-58 Friday in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball at the Middlebury Madhouse.
The Raiders (7-3, 1-1) trailed the Panthers (8-3, 2-1) 45-44 in the opening seconds of the fourth period before going on the streak that produced the biggest lead of the night for either team at 61-49.
“These guys are never done,” said Northridge coach Scott Radeker. “They play pretty even-keel the whole game.
“We made a run in the third quarter to get a nine-point lead (44-35) and then they made run. It was a typical NLC game. NorthWood has no quit in them. We needed to make the last run and — fortunately — we did.”
Sam Smith scored nine of his game-best 20 points and Trevor Brown produced nine of his 12 in the fourth quarter for Northridge. Blake Jacobs tallied 17 points on the night for the Raiders.
Brown’s 3-pointer put Northridge ahead 53-49.
“That shot was huge,” said Radeker. “He didn’t hesitate. That was big for us.”
NorthWood was led offensively by Ben Vincent (15 points), Ian Raasch (14) and Cade Brenner (13).
“I knew we were going to have to play 32 minutes of good basketball to have an opportunity to win on the road against a very good team,” said Panthers coach Aaron Wolfe. “(Northridge) was able to make some plays in the fourth quarter than we weren’t able to match. That was the difference in the game.”
Northridge went 7-of-20 from behind the arc and opened things up for Jacobs inside.
“Their 3-point shooting stretches your defense so much that sometimes there were situations where we had to choose (where to defend),” said Wolfe. “The ball was moving and their spacing was good.”
Northridge finished the second quarter on a 5-2 run and took a 33-31 lead into halftime.
The Raiders pulled even at 31-all when Jacobs sank 1-of-2 foul shots with 1:11 left in the half and went up 33-31 on a Carter Stoltzfus layup with 12.8 remaining.
Jacobs tallied a team-best seven of Northridge’s 19 second-quarter points while Brenner netted five of his team’s 10.
NorthWood led 21-14 at the close of the first quarter and was ahead 21-16 a little over a minute into the second quarter.
Raasch and Chaz Yoder (two 3-pointers) canned six points each for the Panthers in the first quarter.
Jacobs accounted for six of Northridge’s 14 points in the opening period.
The Raiders held an early 10-5 lead only to have NorthWood finish the quarter on a 16-4 run.
Jordan Weaver’s shot from the right baseline with four seconds to go lifted Northridge to a 48-46 overtime victory. It was his only points of the contest.
Northridge 66, NorthWood 58
NorthWood — Cooper Wiens 1-6 0-0 2, Jamarr Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Ben Vincent 6-8 0-0 15, Cade Brenner 4-13 2-2 13, Ian Raasch 5-8 3-4 14, Brock Bontrager 1-1 2-3 4, Chaz Yoder 2-2 0-0 6, Caden Graham 0-2 0-0 0. Team: 21-45 7-9 58.
Northridge — Blake Jacobs 8-11 1-3 17, Sam Smith 5-15 8-8 20, Clay Stoltzfus 1-5 1-2 4, Carter Stoltzfus 2-7 2-2 6, Trevor Brown 4-7 1-2 12, Jesse Ryman 2-2 0-0 4, Brandon Miller 1-1 0-0 3. Team: 23-48 13-17 66.
NorthWood 21 10 12 15 — 58
Northridge 14 19 11 22 — 66
3-point goals: NorthWood (9-22) — Vincent 3-4, Brenner 3-11, Yoder 2-2, Raasch 1-1, Graham 0-1, Wiens 0-2; Northridge (7-20) — Brown 3-6, Smith 2-6, Cl. Stoltzfus 1-4, Miller 1-1, Ca. Stoltzfus 0-3.
Fouls (fouled out): NorthWood 12 (none); Northridge 11 (none). Technical — NorthWood bench (2:32, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: NorthWood 35 (Jackson 11, Raasch 8); Northridge 21 (Jacobs 4, Brown 4).
Turnovers: NorthWood 16, Northridge 7.
Officials: Andy Hyduk, Ben Finan, Joel Easton.
Records (next games): Northridge (7-3, 1-1) at Penn Tuesday, Jan. 19; Goshen at NorthWood (8-3, 2-1) Friday, Jan. 22.
JV score: Northridge 48, Northridge 46 (ot). Top scorers: Northridge — Malachi Campbell 15, Jethro Hochstetler 14, Noah Zmuda 10; NorthWood — Ethan Wolfe 15, NiTareon Tuggle 12, Keegin Sheets 7, Neez Smith 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.