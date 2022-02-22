MIDDLEBURY – With three seconds left, Fairfield senior Owen Miller had the ball out of bounds along his team’s sideline.
Being harassed by Northridge senior Blake Jacobs, Miller fired across the court, looking to hit junior Connor Wright. Instead, Northridge junior Noah Zmuda deflected the pass away right in front of the intended target to help give the Raiders the 50-48 victory and send the Northridge faithful into hysteria.
“They did a great job reading there,” said Northridge head coach Scott Radeker of the final defensive possession. “We were just trying to get them to catch it going the other way as much as we could. And our guys got a beat on it and did a nice job.
“We really settled down as the game went on and played well in that fourth quarter. I liked the way we looked inside during the second half and looked to drive a little more. All-in-all, it was a really nice finish, and a nice effort.”
The Falcons had a chance to tie or take the lead twice during the final seconds after senior Braedon Helms brought down an offensive rebound following a miss from ‘3’ by Miller with seven seconds remaining. Fairfield got the ball in before calling another timeout with three seconds left.
“I kind of wasted a timeout there at the end,” Fairfield head coach Derek Hinen said. “It’s those little things that make a difference. That extra possession, that extra timeout. Maybe we could’ve drawn something up at the end. I actually thought Connor was open, I just don’t think Owen saw it soon enough. He didn’t see him right away, and then he just kind of floated the pass over there.”
Early on, Fairfield (14-7) did a great job adapting to the environment. The Falcons beat Northridge (12-10) and its constant press on a consistent basis in the first half, building a 21-9 lead with 6:20 to go in the second quarter.
At that point, Northridge stopped being as sloppy offensively, and the full court press began to work on the Falcons.
A big component to Northridge’s comeback came from Jacobs. The senior scored 13 points, showcasing his physicality inside. Senior Caden Mack added nine points on three treys, which helped Northridge close the gap to one, 28-27, at halftime.
In the second half, both teams went back-and-forth. Fairfield opened up a five-point lead at 34-29, but a five-point spurt by Jacobs tied the game at 34 with 3:35 left in the third.
The teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter and Fairfield held on to a slim 40-39 lead with eight minutes to play.
In the fourth quarter, Fairfield’s Connor Wright put the Falcons ahead 45-43 before Northridge senior Micah Hochstetler tied it at 45 on a drive to the basket.
The contest stayed tied at 45 until Northridge junior Noah Bales hit a three-pointer to make it 48-45 with 1:30 to go.
The Falcons came back and tied the game on a three-point basket from Miller with 50 seconds left, but Hochstetler for the Raiders drove the basketball on the team’s next offensive possession and drew a foul. The senior knocked down both free throws, the points that would eventually give Northridge the victory.
The Raiders were led by Jacobs, who scored 23 points. Mack had nine and Hochstetler finished with eight after scoring six off them in the fourth quarter.
For Fairfield, Miller led his team with 13 points, Connor Wright had nine and senior Caleb Wright finished with eight.
