MIDDLEBURY — With the game tied at 44 and just 1:30 left on the clock, Northridge senior Noah Zmuda made an ill-timed mistake.
A pass intended for sophomore Kam Radeker at the top of the key ended up in the hands of Culver Academy senior Folabomi Fayemi.
Five seconds later, Fayemi was laying in two of his nine points on the night to hand the Eagles a 46-44 lead.
Zmuda wouldn’t be deterred by the mistake, though, setting up senior Nolan Bales on the next offensive possession with a the ‘3’ from the corner that would hand the Raiders a 47-46 advantage with :45 seconds to play.
Northridge wouldn’t relinquish the lead from there, hitting key free throws down the stretch and securing the 50-48 victory over Culver Friday night at Northridge Middle School in Middlebury.
“Zmuda’s our leader,” Northridge head coach Scott Radeker said. “He gives us a lot of energy and fight. He’s the most vocal guy night-in and night-out, and he encourages our younger guys. … He does a lot of the little things that don’t always show up in the stat column that we go back and really notice on film.”
Culver (2-1) came out and showcased physical play both offensively and defensively that challenged Northridge (3-0) at times during the first half.
The Eagles came out and took a 7-2 lead behind multiple buckets from senior Cooper Farrall, who led all scorers with 18 points.
The Raiders were able to keep the contest close throughout the first half behind timely outside shooting.
Two big-time three-point baskets came in the first, which quickly ended Culver’s early momentum. Brothers Mason and Nolan Bales each hit a ‘3’ to hand the Raiders an 8-7 advantage with three minutes to go in the opening quarter.
Heading into the second quarter, Culver led 14-10.
Northridge answered with a quick 5-0 blitz — highlighted by a trey from Kam Radeker — retaking the lead at 15-14 a minute into the second.
In what turned into a game of runs, Culver put together a nice string of points midway through the second that saw the Eagles’ lead grow to as many as eight with just two minutes before half.
The Eagles went on a 13-4 run, featuring six points each from Farrall and junior Jack Rodgers, that gave Culver a 27-19 lead as halftime drew closer.
The Raiders made the most of the final minute before half, though, going on a 6-0 run to trim Culver’s lead to just two heading into the locker room.
In the second half, Northridge stayed within striking distance.
Culver led the entire way during the third quarter, and after a bucket from Mason Bales, Northridge went into the fourth quarter down 35-32.
To start the fourth, Northridge was met with a dagger of a ‘3’ by Culver senior Thomas Collins that upped the Eagles lead to six just seconds into the final quarter.
Scott Radeker’s young team stayed composed, though, chipping away in a game where every possession down the stretch.
With just over five minutes left, Nolan Bales hit a ‘3’ to make it 40-37 Culver.
On the next possession, a steal led to an old-fashioned three-point play from Nolan Bales that tied the game at 40 with just under five minutes to play.
“He took really good shots (Friday),” said Scott Radeker of Nolan Bales. “He didn’t force anything, and he never panicked. We were patient offensively and Nolan was a big part of that. He’s a good shooter from just about anywhere and (Friday) he got into a rhythm.”
The big shots continued as time ticked off the clock late.
Down 44-41, Cam Radeker came up big with a three-pointer that tied the contest at 44 with 2:35 to play.
Following the basket by Fayemi, which made it 46-44, Zmuda’s bounce pass from under the basket made it to the waiting hands of Nolan Bales to put Northridge ahead by one at the time.
From there, Mason Bales knocked two free throws to up the score to 49-46 with 13 seconds to play.
Culver answered with two free throws of its own from Collins, which made it 49-48 with 10 seconds to go.
Nolan Bales would go one-of-two from the line on the next possession, which allowed Culver one-last chance to send the game to overtime.
However, a shot from Farrall on the left baseline rimmed out, securing the close win for Northridge.
The Raiders saw three players score in double figures Friday with Nolan Bales scoring 16, senior Alex Ellenson scoring 13 and Mason Bales adding 12.
Culver saw Farrall score 18, Collins add 10 and Fayemi put in nine.
Northridge will look to improve on its undefeated record against Valparaiso Saturday night on the road.
“We have a young team, so we’ve been preaching mental toughness,” Scott Radeker said. “In all three games this year, we’ve faced adversity. And all three times, we’ve been able to keep our composure and stay with it. We’ve been able to control the controllables and have given ourselves a chance to win at the end.”