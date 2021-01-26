MIDDLEBURY — After a tough loss to Mishawaka on Saturday night, the Northridge boys basketball team responded in a big way Tuesday, beating Goshen, 63-41, in a Northern Lakes Conference contest.
“I told the guys after Saturday that the thing I’ve been most proud about with our program the last two years is how we respond after losses,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. “Last year, we lost two at Noblesville (tournament), but other than that, we haven’t. We took a tough loss at East Noble last year and then went on to win 16 in a row. These guys learn, and that’s what I appreciate so much about this team.”
Northridge did a little bit of everything right in the win. The Raiders, who have become known for their 3-point shooting abilities in recent years, knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc.
They also had a consistent scoring presence inside the paint, as junior forward Blake Jacobs finished the game with 16 points. Getting the ball to Jacobs was a point of emphasis for Radeker.
“We wanted to get him involved,” said Radeker of Jacobs. “He’s worked really hard the last several weeks. He’s done a good job of screening and finishing better around the rim. It’s going to help Carter (Stoltzfus), Sam (Smith) and all of our guys if we can get some inside presence going.”
Once Jacobs settled in, that’s when the abundance of Northridge shooters would start getting open looks. Smith, a senior, finished the game with a team-high 19 points and Stoltzfus, also a senior, had 18. Senior Jesse Ryman had four points, with seniors Trevor Brown and Brandon Miller having three points each.
Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders were lights out. They forced 15 Goshen turnovers, with a good portion of them coming in the third quarter. It was in that frame that Northridge outscored the RedHawks, 23-12, to build a 21-point lead going into the final period.
“This is the most man (defense) we’ve played in a few weeks,” Radeker said. “I’m proud of our guys because we do work on it in practice, but we haven’t had a lot of game footage of man to work on it. To come out with that aggressive tonight; we kept the ball in front of us and did a much better job rebounding than we had been doing.”
“Really, it was pace and pressure the whole game,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford added. “They played at a really fast pace, and then they pressure you. It kind of makes you focus more on what’s right in front of you instead of the entire court, and I don’t think we did a pretty good job in dealing with the pressure that they were able to apply.”
A bright spot for Goshen on Tuesday was the play of sophomore guard Deecon Hill. He finished with 24 points on eight 3-pointers, which tied a program record for most ‘3’s’ in a game (Bryant Robinson, 2018 vs. Penn). The RedHawks scored 36 of their 41 points from beyond the arc, which also tied a program record.
“We know some guys can shoot, and so we’re looking for them to develop in other areas that we’re not quite seeing as much as we need to be,” Wohlford said. “(Hill) is a great shooter — I’m proud in him for having the confidence to shoot. But he’s had that confidence for a long time. Luckily for us, he made eight ‘3’s.’ Otherwise, we would’ve been in the 20s.”
Freshman Gage Worthman scored nine points for the RedHawks on three ‘3’s.’ Sophomore Quinn Bechtel had five points and Goshen’s leading scorer, junior Drew Hogan, was limited to just three points — none in the second half.
Goshen (5-9, 1-3 NLC) welcomes NLC-leading Mishawaka (8-1, 3-0 NLC) into town Friday night.
Northridge (9-4, 2-2 NLC) appears to be out of the conference championship race with its two losses. Crazier things have happened, though, and Radeker said he will keep pushing his players to give themselves a chance to at least earn a share of the NLC crown for a third-straight season.
“We’re still playing for it; it isn’t over until it’s over … Obviously, we need a lot of help,” Radeker said. “But I told our guys that the best we can do is get to 5-2. We’ve got bigger things we’re shooting for down the road that we’re trying to work for, and we’re trying to get better with every single game and learn from every single game, regardless of the result. We’ll take care of business one game at a time.”
The Raiders host Plymouth in an NLC contest Friday.
