TOPEKA — Westview climbed out of a gargantuan early hole and had the deficit down to single digits for the last 15 1/2 minutes of the game Friday before bowing 58-50 to Churubusco in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 2A Westview Sectional boys basketball tournament.
Senior Charlie Yoder’s 3-pointer with 5:19 to go in the fourth quarter pulled the Warriors to within 46-44.
By the 1:57 mark, the Eagles had pushed their lead to 52-44 and Westview never got closer than six the rest of the way.
The No. 4-ranked Warriors (21-4) found themselves behind 18-0 in the first quarter and trailing 35-24 at the halftime before cutting the gap down to one point twice at 35-34 and 40-39 in the third quarter.
How did Westview get back in the game?
“We stopped turning it over and panicking so much like we did the first quarter,” Warriors coach Rob Yoder said. “We didn’t give them so many layups. That helps. We made a few more shots.
“Our kids played hard. We just did not play well in the beginning. We just dug such a huge hole. We just didn’t have a chance to come out of it.”
The No. 17 Eagles (16-6) led 44-39 at the close of the third quarter then made 9-of-16 free throw attempts and 2-of-5 floor shots in the fourth quarter while holding off Westview.
Charlie Yoder, with seniors Gage Kelly and Noah Wolfe and junior Jackson Paul applying the defensive heat, netted 15 of his game-high 21 points and all four of his 3-pointers in the second half for the Warriors.
“For us to be effective tonight, we probably needed to make plays away from him after he got that much pressure,” said Rob Yoder. “We didn’t hit 3’s at a good enough clip.
“They were good shots. They just didn’t go in tonight.”
Westview also got 14 points from junior Drew Detwiller (eight in the second quarter) and six from freshman Brady Yoder (two second-quarter 3-pointers).
Senior Hunter Perlich (16 points), junior Luke McClure (12), Paul (9), junior Landen Jordan (8), Kelly (7) and Wolfe (6) contributed to a balanced Churubusco attack.
Yoder tallied nine and Litwiller four to pace the Warriors during the third period.
McClure canned four and Perlich three to lead the Eagles in the third.
Led by Litwiller’s eight points and Brady Yoder’s six, Westview outscored Churubusco 18-8 in the second quarter the Eagles took a 35-24 edge into halftime. Paul and Perlich tallied four each for Churubusco during the second stanza.
The Eagles led 23-2 with 2:24 to go in the first quarter.
“I didn’t expect us to get off to the start that we did,” Churubusco coach Chris Paul said. “But sometimes there’s some danger in that. You get a little complacent. Defensively, in the second quarter, we didn’t work as hard as we did in the first quarter. We missed a couple layups. The next thing you know the 20-point lead turned to 11.
“I knew (Westview) wasn’t going away the second half. I will (say) that I didn’t expect Charlie (Yoder) to get that hot. He made some unbelievable shots.”
Led by six points each from McClure, Perlich and Wolfe, and helped by eight Westview turnovers, the Eagles were up 27-6 at the end of the opening period.
“Their pressure bothered our (ball) handlers,” said Rob Yoder.
Charlie Yoder (rebound basket and two free throws) and Litwiller (layup) accounted for the Warriors’ first-quarter points.
Besides Charlie Yoder and Blake Egli, the other senior on the Westview sectional roster was Kurtis Davis.
Churubusco beat Northeast Corner Conference foe Westview 56-50 at Westview on Dec. 6. That was the second game of the 2019-20 season for both the Eagles and Warriors.
By winning Friday, Churubusco extended its win streak to nine games and snapped Westview’s at 12. The Warriors were denied a chance to win the program’s 20th sectional title and third in a row.
The Eagles will meet Central Noble (22-4) in an all-NECC sectional championship game at 7 p.m. today. The Cougars defeated Bremen 60-57 in Friday’s other semifinal.
Churubusco and Central Noble split a pair of regular-season meetings with the Cougars winning 63-57 Jan. 17 and the Eagles prevailing 70-61 Jan. 31.
Central Noble has earned five sectional crowns — the last in 2017 at Westview. Churubusco’s lone sectional title came in 2017 at Woodlan.
Churubusco 58, Westview 50
Churubusco — Landen Jordan 2-5 4-8 8, Luke McClure 5-6 2-4 12, Gage Kelly 2-5 1-2 7, Jackson Paul 4-13 1-2 9, Hunter Perlich 6-10 3-4 16, Noah Wolfe 2-4 0-0 6, Tim Knepple 0-0 0-2 0. Team: 21-43 11-22 58.
Westview — Luke Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Drew Detwiller 7-10 0-0 14, Lyndon Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Egli 1-3 0-0 3, Charlie Yoder 6-13 5-7 21, Brady Yoder 2-9 0-0 6, Ben Byrkett 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Yoder 2-4 0-0 4.
Team: 19-41 5-7 50.
Churubusco 27 8 9 14 — 58
Westview 6 18 15 11 — 50
3-point goals: Churubusco (5-10) — Kelly 2-4, Wolfe 2-4, Perlich 1-1, Paul 0-1; Westview (7-20) — C. Yoder 4-8, B. Yoder 2-8, Egli 1-3, Litwiller 0-1.
Fouls (fouled out): Churubusco 13 (none); Westview 19 (none).
Rebounds: Churubusco 24 (Jordan 10, Paul 5); Westview 24 (C. Yoder 13, Litwiller 5).
Turnovers: Churubusco 13, Westview 16.
Officials: Justin Shippy, Jake Linder, Tim Hamman.
Records (next games): Churubusco (16-6) vs. Central Noble (22-4) in championship of Class 2A Westview Sectional Saturday, 7 p.m.; Westview (21-5).
Other semifinal: Central Noble 60, Bremen 57. Record: Bremen (6-18).
