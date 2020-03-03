TOPEKA — The rubber match goes to the Warriors.
No. 4-ranked Westview and No. 9 Prairie Heights were more than familiar with one another. The Warriors and Panthers met twice during the 2019-20 boys basketball regular season, with Prairie Heights winning 47-46 in overtime at Westview Jan. 17 in the semifinals of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament, and Westview prevailing 64-57 Feb. 14 at Prairie Heights.
A first-half run gave the Warriors some breathing room and Westview went on to a 70-54 victory Tuesday in the first game of the IHSAA Class 2A Westview Sectional.
Since 1999, Westview has only been stopped in its first sectional game four times (2003, 2005, 2010 and 2015).
“Everybody played their role and performed at a high level,” said Warriors coach Rob Yoder, who watched his team move into the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6 against No. 17 Churubusco (15-6). “Our defenders rebounded. Our shooters knocked the shots down.”
Westview (21-3) was led offensively by Charlie Yoder (35 points), Drew Litwiller (10), Blake Egli (9) and Luke Miller (7).
Pacing Prairie Heights (18-6) was Elijah Malone (17), Brandon Christlieb (11) and Gavin Culler (8).
The Warriors buried nine 3-pointers — three each by Charlie Yoder and Egli and one apiece by Luke Miller, Lyndon Miller and Brady Yoder.
The Panthers’ lone trey came from Culler.
“That’s the first time I’ve seen that kind of thing out of this veteran group,” Prairie Heights coach Tony Everidge said. “Maybe their defense had something to do with it. It seemed that from the first quarter on when it was 16-16, we took some ill-advised shots and one shot led another and it was a trickle effect.
“(Westview) played a good ball-possession game and we really didn’t.”
Both teams scored 23 points in the fourth quarter. Charlie Yoder scored 14 for Westview, which won for the 12th straight time and 20th in its last 21 games. Culler canned nine, with Christlieb and Malone tossing in six each for Prairie Heights.
The Warriors outscored the Panthers 11-4 at the foul stripe in the final period.
Using a 13-2 run that began in the second quarter, Westview led by as many as 17 (41-24) and as few as 10 (41-31) and was ahead 47-31 to close the third quarter. Charlie Yoder (7) and Egli (6) tossed in all but four of the Warriors’ third-quarter points.
Malone’s three points paced the Panthers in the third quarter.
Westview opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run and outscored Prairie Heights 14-6 during the period to take a 30-22 lead into halftime.
Charlie Yoder scored 10 points for the Warriors in the second quarter, with a pair of 3-pointers plus two foul shots right before intermission. Litwiller’s two layups accounted for the other four Westview points.
The Panthers’ scored their first points of the second quarter at 2:15 on a steal and layup by Troyer.
For the first half, Westview made 12-of-23 shots from the floor while Prairie Heights connected on 11-of-23 (3-of-11 in the second quarter).
The first quarter ended with the team’s tied at 16-all. The biggest differential in the opening stanza was four when Westview went up 10-6. A layup by Prairie Heights’ Mike Perkins with five seconds to go in the first quarter tied the game at 16-16. Malone tallied six points, while Seth Troyer and Chase Bachelor produced four apiece for the Panthers. Luke Miller tossed in seven first-quarter points and Charlie Yoder collected four for the Warriors.
Westview 70, Prairie Heights 54
Prairie Heights — Elijah Malone 7-8 3-3 17, Mike Perkins 3-11 0-0 6, Seth Troyer 3-5 0-0 6, Brandon Christlieb 5-11 1-2 11, Chase Bachelor 2-3 0-0 4, Gavin Culler 3-7 1-2 8, Logan Parr 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Hoover 1-1 0-0 2, Logan Nott 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Penick 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 24-46 5-7 54.
Westview — Luke Miller 3-4 0-2 7, Drew Litwiller 5-6 0-0 10, Lyndon Miller 2-5 0-0 5, Blake Egli 3-6 0-0 9, Charlie Yoder 9-17 14-15 35, Brady Yoder 1-2 1-2 4, Ben Byrkett 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Yoder 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 23-40 15-19 70.
Prairie Heights 16 6 9 23 — 54
Westview 16 14 17 23 — 70
3-point goals: Prairie Heights (1-13) — Culler 1-3, Christlieb 0-4, Troyer 0-2, Perkins 0-4; Westview (9-15) — C. Yoder 3-5, Egli 3-6, Luke Miller 1-1, Lyndon Miller 1-1, B. Yoder 1-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Prairie Heights 19 (none); Westview 9 (none).
Rebounds: Prairie Heights 18 (Christlieb 7); Westview 29 (C. Yoder 18, Litwiller 7).
Turnovers: Prairie Heights 12, Westview 16.
Officials: Justin Shippy, Craig Hirsey, Jake Linder.
Records (next games): Westview (21-3) vs. Churubusco, Bremen/Fairfield winner vs. Central Noble/Eastside winner in semifinals of Class 2A Westview Sectional Friday, 6 p.m. and following; Prairie Heights (18-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.