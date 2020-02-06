MIDDLEBURY — It seems the only thing Northridge wanted to share was the celebration with its fans at the end of the game.
The Raiders drilled a head-turning 17-of-31 shots from 3-point range Thursday on the way to a 73-36 title-clinching Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball victory against Wawasee at the Middlebury Madhouse.
The convincing win means Northridge (12-5, 6-0) does not share the 2019-20 NLC championship and the Raiders cut down the nets to take home mementoes of the accomplishment.
Carter Stoltzfus (4), Sam Smith (3), Clay Stoltzfus (3), Camden Knepp (3), Alex Stauffer (2), Micah Hochstetler (1) and Trevor Brown (1) all got in on 3-point fever for Northridge, which made 9-of-16 beyond the arc in the first half.
Not only that, the Class 4A No. 14-ranked Raiders only committed two turnovers and the second one came with all the starters out and about three minutes to go in the contest.
“We’ve been trying to stress that the last several games — ball security,” said Northridge coach Scott Radeker, who saw his team push its win streak to seven. “We told them to take care of the ball and we’ve got to get a shot every possession.
“You turn it over, you don’t get a shot at the basket. I’m really proud of our kids the last three games at least that we’ve been doing a really good job of taking care of the basketball.”
Carter Stoltzfus (16 points), Stauffer (14), Smith (13), Knepp (9), Clay Stoltzfus (9) paced a balanced Raider attack.
Radeker said his team played steady, even with what was on the line.
“We talked to the guys about respecting the game no matter what the score is,” said Radeker. “You don’t just go out there and go off the handle and be a lone wolf. You keep playing as a team and you keep executing on offense and defense.
“You respect the game of basketball and you keep playing and that’s what we did.”
Wawasee (11-6, 2-4) was short-handed with leading scorer Austin Miller as well as Jack Stover out with Influenza B. The school was closed Monday because of sickness.
“They have a really good basketball team and they showed it tonight,” said Warriors coach Jon Everingham. “I didn’t think we played bad. We did some of the things we wanted to do.
“We took 10 3-pointers in the first half and made just one. They were 9-of-17 and then were pedal to the medal in the second half.
“I don’t think we missed defensive rotations. We challenged their 2-point shots at times. They move the ball really, really well.”
Wawasee, which had its win streak snapped at four, was led offensively by Keaton Dukes (14 points) and Ethan Hardy (13).
Northridge enjoyed a 61-31 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Closing out the second quarter on a 12-2 run, the Raiders led 41-19 at halftime.
Northridge dropped in 15-of-25 shots from the floor in the first two periods.
The Warriors made 8-of-18 first-half floor attempts, including 5-of-10 in the first quarter.
Northridge committed one turnover in the first half — that coming in the second quarter. Wawasee gave up the ball eight times in the first two periods, including six in the second quarter.
Northridge used an 8-0 run to build a 17-7 lead and the Raiders were ahead 19-10 at the end first quarter.
Knepp and Carter Stoltzfus both made a pair of 3-pointers to lead Northridge in the first quarter with six points each. Stauffer tallied five points with one 3-pointer.
In the junior varsity game, Northridge beat Wawasee 51-33. Blake Jacobs (13points) led the JV Raiders. Landon Gause (12) paced the JV Warriors.
Northridge 73, Wawasee 36
Wawasee — Ethan Hardy 5-7 1-2 13, Keaton Dukes 5-13 3-4 14, Jaydon Boyer 1-3 0-0 2, Ethan Carey 2-5 0-0 5, Kameron Salazar 0-2 0-0 0, Justin Castro 0-0 2-2 2, Ray Lenoir 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Welty 0-1 0-0 0, Collin Roberson 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 13-31 6-8 36.
Northridge — Alex Stauffer 6-10 0-0 14, Sam Smith 5-7 0-0 13, Camden Knepp 3-5 0-0 9, Clay Stoltzfus 3-4 0-0 9, Carter Stoltzfus 5-10 2-2 16, Trevor Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Blake Jacobs 1-2 2-2 4, Brandon Miller 0-1
0-0 0, Micah Hochstetler 1-3 0-0 3, Noah Zmuda 0-1 0-0 0, Jonah Steiner 1-2 0-0 2. Team: 26-46 4-4 73.
Wawasee 10 9 12 5 — 36
Northridge 19 22 20 12 — 73 3-point goals: Wawasee (4-15) — Hardy 2-5, Carey 1-1, Dukes 1-5, Salazar 0-1, Welty 0-1, Boyer 0-2; Northridge (17-31) — Carter Stoltzfus 4-9, Smith 3-4, Clay Stoltzfus 3-4, Knepp 3-4, Stauffer 2-3, Hochstetler 1-2, Brown 1-3, Miller 0-1, Zmuda 0-1.
Fouls (fouled out): Wawasee 8 (none); Northridge 6 (none).
Rebounds: Wawasee 17 (Dukes 7, Carey 4); Northridge 21 (Stauffer 10, Jacobs 5).
Turnovers: Wawasee 14, Northridge 2.
Officials: John Wright, Lou Brown, Gene Teel.
Records (next games): Northridge (12-5, 6-0 NLC) at Jimtown Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 JV start; Goshen at Wawasee (11-6, 2-4) Friday, Feb. 14.
JV score: Northridge won 51-33.
Northridge: Blake Jacobs 13, Noah Zmuda 11, Micah Hochstetler 8, Caden Mark 7.
Wawasee: Landon Gause 12, Peyton Felger 6, Collin Roberson 6.
