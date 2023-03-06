ELKHART — Penn took the trophy and cut down the nets.
But Northridge hung tough with the No. 2-ranked Kingsmen before bowing 75-62 Monday in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 boys basketball championship game at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
Penn (26-1) advances to play Chesterton (20-5) in the one-game Michigan City Regional at 2 p.m. ET this Saturday. Northridge finishes the season with a 15-11 record.
“That’s a very good basketball team and (Penn senior point guard) Markus Burton should be Mr. Basketball,” said Raiders coach Scott Radeker after Burton’s 37-point night pushed his career total to 2,145 and season tally to 818. “But I’m proud of our guys.”
It was the second meeting of the season between the Raiders and Kingsmen. Penn topped Northridge 85-42 at the Penn Palace Jan. 17.
“It was a great game that Northridge played,” said Kingsmen coach Al Rhodes, who saw his team run its win streak to 20 while winning the program’s 18th sectional title. “We got up 10 or 12 and Northridge fought back. Fortunately, our defense was better in the second half than it was in the first half.”
What made the Penn “D” so good?
“The pressure we put on the perimeter,” said Rhodes, who has helped Penn go a combined 50-4 since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. “We didn’t give up too many drives. (Senior Alex Ellenson) hurt us, but other than that we stayed with (senior Nolan Bales) pretty good. (Sophomore Kam Radeker) hurt us a little bit, but he was like the fourth option for them.”
Penn is 237-127 in Rhodes’ 15th season at the school. His career mark is 691-319 in his 42nd season.
Northridge — which came in having won eight of nine, including four in a row — trailed the Kingsmen 37-28 early in third quarter and 46-36 midway through the period and was down 57-39 going into the fourth quarter.
The 6-foot-8 Ellenson scored 19 points — 14 in the second half — to lead the Northridge attack.
“He took some guys to the rim and scored,” Radeker said. “He did a lot of good things. He was a JV player last year and did not dress on varsity.”
Nolan Bales (11 points — six in the first half) and fellow senior Noah Zmuda were also a part of the Raiders starting combo along with sophomores Kam Radeker (11 — all in the second half) and Mason Bales (11 — six in the first half).
Radeker dropped three 3-pointers while Nolan Bales made two and freshman Brady Scholl one for Northridge.
Scott Radeker talked about how Nolan Bales fit in with the program the past two years after beginning his prep career at Plymouth.
“It’s just his shear work ethic and the way he carries himself,” the Northridge head coach said. “Noah Zmuda is always encouraging guys. The seniors really welcomed our freshmen and sophomores into our pack.”
Penn shot 15-of-24 from the floor and the Raiders 12-of-21 in the second half.
Burton got his 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field (2-of-5 on 3-pointers) and 7-of-9 on free throws.
Senior Joe Smith scored 14 points with two 3-pointers while junior Dominic Bonner (8) and senior Josh Gatete (6) were also among the Kinsmen’s scoring leaders.
Penn held a 16-6 rebound advantage in the last two quarters.
The Kingsmen were up 35-21 at halftime. Northridge cut the gap to 31-21 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Nolan Bales, then Penn tallied the second quarter’s final four points.
The Kingsmen shot 12-of-23 from the floor and the Raiders 7-of-18 in the first half. Penn held a 13-9 rebound advantage in the opening 16 minutes.
The Kingsmen led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter. After a 2-2 tie, Penn went on a 12-2 run.