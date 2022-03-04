TOPEKA — Defense was the name of the game in the second semifinal game of IHSAA Class 2A Westview Sectional 35 boys basketball tournament.
No. 2-ranked Eastside (25-1) squeaked past Fairfield 47-43 in double overtime Friday, March 4 for the right to meet No. 3 Central Noble (24-2) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Blazers beat the Falcons (15-9) in a contest that was tied at 40-40 at the end of regulation as well as going into the second overtime period.
Eastside got four points from Owen Willard and three from Santino Brewer in the second overtime session while Caleb Wright netted two and Seth Yoder one for Fairfield.
“This game is about opportunities. There’s nothing guaranteed,” said Falcons coach Derek Hinen. “We got a couple of opportunities (to score more points in overtime). It just didn’t happen. Basketball is life — sometimes things don’t fall your way.
“We were sure it was going to be a defensive battle. (Eastside is) a fantastic defensive team. I think we turned the corner as a defensive team since the first of the season.”
Both teams had long stretches where they took their time attacking the basket, including point guard Gabe Trevino holding or dribbling the ball.
“It was a minimum-possession game,” said Hinen. “It’s Indiana high school basketball. These guys understand the game. (Blazers) Coach (Ed Bentley) does an amazing job with their kids. They understand what a great shot is and look for it.”
The Blazers won 60-45 Jan. 7 on the Falcons’ court.
“You’ve got to give Fairfield credit,” said Bentley. “They got better and better and better and better.
“I think — for the most part — we were composed. Each team had a chance to win that thing. On defense, we play help-side and help each other out. There are a lot of coverages we can get into. This was a gritty win. That’s what you’ve got to do at this time of year.”
Eastside’s attack was led by Logan Fry (16 points — eight in the first quarter), Trevino (12 — nine in the second half), Willard (7 — five after halftime), and Hugh Henderson (6 with two fourth-quarter 3-pointers).
Of the Blazers’ eight treys, Frey buried four with Trevino adding two.
Caleb Wright (15 points — 13 in the second half), Connor Wright (8), Yoder (7) and Owen Miller (6 — all in the first half) paced Fairfield’s offense.
Seven 3-pointers were hit by the Falcons — two each by Caleb Wright, Yoder and Miller and one by Connor Wright.
Fairfield was 8-of-13 at the foul stripe and Eastside was 7-of-17.
Each team committed eight turnovers.
The Blazers went up 33-25 on a 3-pointer from Henderson with 7:13 to go in the fourth quarter. The eight-point lead was the biggest for either team to that point.
Eastside led 30-24 going into the fourth quarter.
The score was tied a 17-all at halftime. There were four lead changes and three ties in the first two periods.
After Eastside opened the contest with an 8-2 lead, Fairfield took a 10-8 edge into the second quarter.
With a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws, lefty shooter Fry tallied all of the Blazers’ first-quarter points.
Eastside, which has now won 11 straight, suffered its only loss of 2021-222 Jan. 15 in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament final to Central Noble (62-44) then came back to best the Cougars 42-34 on Jan. 21.
In Friday’s first game, Central Noble routed Prairie Heights 65-40.
