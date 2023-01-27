WARSAW — Before NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe could emerge out of his team’s locker room, nearly two dozen other adults walked out first.
A spur-of-the-moment decision by the head coach led to him welcoming in all the parents of the players. He wanted to make sure they all celebrated the Panthers’ first win at Warsaw in more than two decades in style.
Once everyone filed into the locker room, the water started flying, making it one of the best unofficial showers of Wolfe’s life.
NorthWood defeated Warsaw, 53-36, Friday in Northern Lakes Conference action at The Tiger Den. It was the first win for the Panthers inside the walls of Warsaw High School since Dec. 17, 2002 as part of the NLC Holiday Tournament. NorthWood had lost 10 in a row at Warsaw since that day.
“It’s really nice to win on the road in our conference, regardless of the caliber of teams,” said Wolfe, wearing a different shirt than the one he coached in from all the water that drenched him. “Obviously, when you start to tie history to it — I just think back to some of the players we’ve played against, and some of the players that I coached while I was here. There’ve been some phenomenal players in orange and black.”
Wolfe said the parents-in-the-locker-room celebration was an idea he thought of when NorthWood played in the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle High School. While most of the parents were able to join the team after the championship game that night, not all of them knew what was going on, so some missed it.
As the final seconds ticked down of Friday’s game, Wolfe made eye contact with his wife, Sonya, in the stands. He also noticed one of the other parents who hadn’t made it into the locker room at New Castle, and so the decision to get everyone as part of the postgame celebration began to take shape.
Once NorthWood took an 8-6 lead with 3:08 to go in the first quarter, they never trailed again. A large part of that was because of the play of senior Cade Brenner, who scored a game-high 25 points. After tallying just four points in the opening frame, Brenner scored 10 of his team’s 17 second-quarter points.
After leading 10-8 after the first quarter, NorthWood took a 27-19 advantage into halftime.
Brenner started the scoring in the third quarter, as his jump shot from the free-throw line area pushed the visitors’ lead to double digits for the first time in the game. Warsaw (9-7, 3-2 NLC) hung around the rest of the frame, however, as they only trailed by nine, 35-26, at the end of the third quarter.
With the game still in the balance, NorthWood pounced to start the fourth quarter. Senior Ian Raasch made a layup 11 seconds in, then a ‘3’ from Brenner 45 seconds later ballooned the Panthers’ lead to 14.
Following a timeout and a Tiger turnover, Brenner calmly sank two free throws to put his team ahead by 16. He’d have two more successful trips to the free throw line in the quarter, with his final makes coming with 3:52 left in the game.
Along with the 25 points, Brenner finished with eight rebounds and four assists.
“It kind of seems that whenever Channel 46 is here, I usually have a pretty good game,” said Brenner, referencing the game being televised on tape delay. “We knew coming in here, they were going to have some energy and they wanted to beat us. We haven’t won here for a while, so we had that energy to come out here and win.”
“I think Cade Brenner, for us, has stepped up in the biggest moments,” Wolfe added. “I think, on the road in the NLC, its tough places to play, and I thought he was fully engaged. I thought we got a phenomenal performance out of him. He is a highly-skilled basketball player, but his competitive spirit might trump that. We needed every play that he made.”
Complimenting the Panthers on offense was 11 points from Ian Raasch, 10 from senior Brock Bontrager, five from junior Ethan Wolfe and two from sophomore Tyler Raasch.
It’s an important win for NorthWood, as they’re now 14-2 overall and 5-0 in NLC games. With Mishawaka losing in overtime to Goshen Friday night as well, the Panthers are now the lone unbeaten team in conference games with two NLC contests remaining for everyone. NorthWood hosts Concord this Thursday before visiting Mishawaka Friday, Feb. 11.
The victory also validated the No. 1 ranking the Panthers received in this week’s Class 3A AP Poll. Having that ranking is seen as an advantage, in coach Wolfe’s eyes.
“For a coach, that’s exciting because I think there’s a level of intensity that ramps up in the postseason, and our players right now are getting to experience that every night, which can make you more comfortable come the postseason,” Aaron Wolfe said.