The Northern Lakes Conference, Northeast Corner Conference and Hoosier Plains Conference released their respective all-conference boys basketball teams Monday. Here are the selections from each conference, listed in alphabetical order by school.
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
1st team
Malachi Emmons, Concord
Zaven Koltookian, Concord
Drew Hogan, Goshen
Arthur Jones, Mishawaka
Blake Jacobs, Northridge
Cade Brenner, NorthWood
Ian Raasch, NorthWood
Cooper Wiens, NorthWood
Easton Strain, Plymouth
Jaxson Gould, Warsaw
Judah Simfukwe, Warsaw
Keaton Dukes, Wawasee
Honorable mentions: Quinn Bechtel, Goshen; Brendan Williams, Mishawaka; Nolan Bales, Northridge; Micah Hochstetler, Northridge; Davis Wray, Plymouth; Drew Heckaman, Warsaw.
NLC Coach of the Year: Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood
NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE
1st team
Connor Essegian, Central Noble
Logan Gard, Central Noble
Ryan Schroeder, Central Noble
Owen Willard, Eastside
Gabe Trevino, Eastside
Nick Snyder, Eastside
Caleb Wright, Fairfield
Logan Brace, Fremont
Gable Pentecost, Fremont
Ben Keil, Lakeland
Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights
Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights
Austin Cripe, West Noble
Mason Yoder, Westview
Brady Yoder, Westview
Honorable mentions: Dane Lantz and Landon Herbert, Angola; Conner Lemmon and Jackson Andrews, Central Noble; Drew Pliett, Churubusco; Logan Fry and Huge Henderson, Eastside; Own Miller and Braeden Helms, Fairfield; Ethan Bock and Ethan Bontrager, Fremont; Kyle Smith, Garrett; Ryan Cool, Hamilton.
HOOSIERS PLAINS CONFERENCE
1st team
Michael Richard, Argos
Beck Willems, Bethany Christian
Matt Burns, Elkhart Christian
Seth Martin, Lakeland Christian
Tyvon Henry, South Bend Career Academy
Henry Lee, Trinity Greenlawn
Honorable mentions: JJ Morris and Dylan Kindig, Argos; Tyson Chupp, Bethany Christian; Andrew Stevens and Aiden Hibbard, ECA; Kevin Carouthers, SBCA.
