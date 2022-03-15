Cade Brenner layup NorthWood Yorktown BBB regional semi 3 12 2022

The Northern Lakes Conference, Northeast Corner Conference and Hoosier Plains Conference released their respective all-conference boys basketball teams Monday. Here are the selections from each conference, listed in alphabetical order by school.

NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

1st team

Malachi Emmons, Concord

Zaven Koltookian, Concord

Drew Hogan, Goshen

Arthur Jones, Mishawaka

Blake Jacobs, Northridge

Cade Brenner, NorthWood

Ian Raasch, NorthWood

Cooper Wiens, NorthWood

Easton Strain, Plymouth

Jaxson Gould, Warsaw

Judah Simfukwe, Warsaw

Keaton Dukes, Wawasee

Honorable mentions: Quinn Bechtel, Goshen; Brendan Williams, Mishawaka; Nolan Bales, Northridge; Micah Hochstetler, Northridge; Davis Wray, Plymouth; Drew Heckaman, Warsaw.

NLC Coach of the Year: Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood

NORTHEAST CORNER CONFERENCE

1st team

Connor Essegian, Central Noble

Logan Gard, Central Noble

Ryan Schroeder, Central Noble

Owen Willard, Eastside

Gabe Trevino, Eastside

Nick Snyder, Eastside

Caleb Wright, Fairfield

Logan Brace, Fremont

Gable Pentecost, Fremont

Ben Keil, Lakeland

Chase Bachelor, Prairie Heights

Isaiah Malone, Prairie Heights

Austin Cripe, West Noble

Mason Yoder, Westview

Brady Yoder, Westview

Honorable mentions: Dane Lantz and Landon Herbert, Angola; Conner Lemmon and Jackson Andrews, Central Noble; Drew Pliett, Churubusco; Logan Fry and Huge Henderson, Eastside; Own Miller and Braeden Helms, Fairfield; Ethan Bock and Ethan Bontrager, Fremont; Kyle Smith, Garrett; Ryan Cool, Hamilton.

HOOSIERS PLAINS CONFERENCE

1st team

Michael Richard, Argos

Beck Willems, Bethany Christian

Matt Burns, Elkhart Christian

Seth Martin, Lakeland Christian

Tyvon Henry, South Bend Career Academy

Henry Lee, Trinity Greenlawn

Honorable mentions: JJ Morris and Dylan Kindig, Argos; Tyson Chupp, Bethany Christian; Andrew Stevens and Aiden Hibbard, ECA; Kevin Carouthers, SBCA.

