MISHAWAKA — NorthWood made a run at Mishawaka in the fourth quarter.
But the Panthers were unable to catch the Cavemen and Mishawaka earned a 61-51 victory Friday for a share of the Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball title in its first season in the league.
“Our kids battled,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Give Mishawaka credit. They came out in a championship game and played very well.”
The Cavemen (13-2, 6-1) are NLC co-champions with Warsaw, who was a 70-44 winner at Plymouth Friday.
“This means a lot for Mishawaka basketball,” Cavemen coach Ron Heclinski said. “We’ve put in a lot of work here.”
The Cavemen won the Northern Indiana Conference in 2005 — the last league crown for the program.
Wolfe came in knowing the current Mishawaka team’s offensive strengths.
“We had to respect some of their penetration ability,” Wolfe said. “They made us pay in that first quarter.”
The Panthers beat Mishawaka 40-23 on the glass.
“Our guys did nice job of rebounding the ball aggressively,” Wolfe said. “That’s something we can build on for the rest of the season.”
In a game played at The Cave, Jamarr Jackson’s rebound basket with 53 seconds remaining cut Mishawaka’s lead to 56-47. But the Panthers could get no closer.
NorthWood (9-7, 3-4) was led offensively by Cade Brenner (16 points), Jackson (12) and Ian Raasch (9). The Panthers suffered their fourth-straight setback and slipped to 3-5 in games away from The Panther Pit.
Pacing the Mishawaka attack was Trent Johnson (21), Maddux Yohe (17) and DaVonn Parker (13).
The Cavemen won for the third-straight game and moved to 8-0 on their home floor in 2020-21. Mishawaka led by as many as 21 in the third quarter at 42-21. They were up 49-32 as the fourth quarter started.
The host school led 36-21 at halftime. The closest the Panthers got in the second period was eight at 26-18.
The Cavemen’s biggest lead of the second quarter was 17 at 34-18.
Parker scored 11 points, Johnson 10 and Yohe 10 for Mishawaka in the first half. Parker buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Johnson powered for a dunk in both the first and second quarters. Yohe canned three first-half 3-pointers — two in the second quarter.
Brenner knocked down a 3-pointer in each of the first two periods and tallied 10 of NorthWood’s 21 first-half points, with seven coming in the second quarter.
Mishawaka raced out to a 7-2 lead in the game’s first 5:44 and finished the opening quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 23-12 advantage into the second period.
“When you make shots early it’s good for you,” Heclinski said. “Our press got us off to a good start.”
Friday marked the first meeting between the two schools in varsity boys basketball since Dec. 29, 2017 when NorthWood beat Mishawaka 63-42 in Nappanee. That was Heclinski’s first season as the Cavemen head coach.
Mishawaka 61, NorthWood 51
NorthWood — Cooper Wiens 2 0-0 5, Jamarr Jackson 6 0-2 12, Ben Vincent 3 0-2 7, Cade Brenner 6 2-2 16, Ian Raasch 4 0-0 9, Brock Bontrager 0 2-2 2, Chaz Yoder 0 0-0 0, Caden Graham 0 0-0 0. Team: 21 4-8 51.
Mishawaka — Caleb Williams 2 0-0 4, Brendan Williams 1 2-4 4, DaVonn Parker 5 0-0 13, Trent Johnson 7 6-7 21, Maddux Yohe 5 3-4 17, Sacario Thomas 1 0-0 2, Arthur Jones 0 0-0 0, Tommy Harringer 0 0-0 0, Mookie Ward 0 0-0 0. Team: 21 11-15 61.
NorthWood 12 9 11 19 — 51
Mishawaka 23 13 13 12 — 61
3-point goals: NorthWood (5) — Brenner 2, Vincent 1, Raasch 1; Mishawaka (8) — Yohe 4, Parker 3, Johnson 1.
Fouls (fouled out): NorthWood 14 (none); Mishawaka 8 (none).
Rebounds: NorthWood 40 (Jackson 9, Wiens 7, Raasch 7, Brenner 5); Mishawaka 23 (Johnson 7).
Turnovers: NorthWood 19, Mishawaka 12.
Records (next games): NorthWood (9-7, 3-4 NLC) at South Bend St. Joseph, Mishawaka (13-2, 6-1 NLC) at New Prairie both Saturday, Feb. 13.
JV score: NorthWood 48, Mishawaka 44. Top scorers: NorthWood — Ethan Evers 15, NiTareon Tuggle 9, Jerry Hodges 6, J.J. Payne 5, Ethan Wolfe 5; Mishawaka — Mehki Baker 10, Kayden Newhouse 10, Rashauun Johnson 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.