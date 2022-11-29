GOSHEN — In what proved to be a low-scoring game for both teams, No. 2 (Class 3A) Mishawaka Marian was able to use its suffocating defense to knock off Goshen, 48-34, Tuesday inside Interra Gym in the home opener for the RedHawks.
Utilizing a 2-3 zone defense, the Knights forced 18 Goshen turnovers — nine in each half.
“Three things worked against us: number one, they’re really good; that’s the biggest thing,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “Number two, we don’t play much zone, so we don’t practice much against it. And number three, we had one day to prepare. Having seen it now, I think our guys will be a little more comfortable (with it in the future) — you’re never going to be fully comfortable. … We were uncomfortable the entire game, and that’s not a good way to play basketball.”
Goshen scored the first points of the game on a ‘3’ from senior Nate Pinarski. They would not score the remainder of the first quarter, however, going the final 7:03 of the frame without a point.
Marian scored 12 points during that stretch to build a nine-point cushion during the first eight minutes of play.
The Knights’ lead extended to 15-3 in the second quarter on a ‘3’ from senior Dareon Thorton. The RedHawks countered with a triple of their own, as senior Noah Alford hit from long distance to make it 15-6 with 4:52 to go before halftime.
Unfortunately for the home team, that would be their last points of the first half. After a scoreless drought by both teams, the Knights closed the final 1:12 of quarter two on a 5-0 burst, taking a 20-6 lead at the half.
Goshen made an offensive adjustment in the third quarter, playing both of their centers — junior Ryan Eldridge and senior Lleyton Weddell — on the floor at the same time. This seemed to help the RedHawks, as they cut the deficit to 22-13 midway through the frame.
Once again, though, the visitors had a counter in them. Marian went on a 10-2 run in the final 1:48 of the third quarter to take a commanding 32-15 advantage into the fourth. The quarter was punctuated with a three-point play from Knights senior Deaglan Sullivan with 3.5 seconds.
“We went big in the third quarter and missed some opportunities,” Wohlford said. “We were at 22-13 and missed an open ‘3’ — two of them on the same possession. We could’ve cut (the deficit) to six, and I think that was the tipping point because they went on a run there to finish the quarter.
“We had opportunities to cut into it there. We went with the two big guys, and I was impressed with our big guys’ defending on the other end, which is a good sign. Maybe that’s something to look forward to going forward.”
Marian built the lead to 48-26 late in the fourth quarter before both teams put their reserves in the game.
Sullivan finished with a game-high 16 points, while Thorton added 11 to pace the Knights’ offense.
“Sullivan’s a great player; he’s a four-year varsity starter,” Wohlford said. “Thorton’s gotten better. Jackson Price has gotten better. Zion Rhoades has gotten better. Those are four really good basketball players.”
Wohlford added, “There’s a reason why they made the state finals last year. They have four of their top six back from a year ago. I think all of those guys have gotten better.”
Weddell led Goshen’s offense with 10 points. Alford and Pinarski finished with six each, senior Deecon Hill five, senior Quinn Bechtel four and junior Gage Worthman three.
Goshen (1-1) continues its season Saturday on the road against Bremen, which was a late addition to the RedHawks’ schedule.