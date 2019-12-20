ELKHART — A pressing defense by Elkhart Memorial put Concord in an early hole and the Minutemen could never quite dig their way to the surface Friday in the Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball opener for both teams at North Side Gym.
The Crimson Chargers (4-2, 1-0) earned a 62-50 victory on their home floor.
“We have not played an athletic team like this that’s going to press,” said Concord coach Derrick DeShone, whose club fell to 0-6 overall and 0-1 in the NLC. “We knew there were going to be challenges, especially with (Andres) Dixon out with a concussion (suffered in the Penn game).
“That left Jack (D’Arcy) at point (guard) and other guys trying to help in different spots. It was a good experience for our kids to go through. Penn is going to be more of a fist-fight physical game. This is going be an athletic, up-and-down game.
“They competed and that was a really good experience for those guys to go through.”
Memorial led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Chargers committed one turnover in the opening eight minutes while the Minutemen gave the ball up nine times.
Memorial was up 36-25 at halftime.
The biggest advantage of the first half and the second quarter for the Chargers was 18 points (30-12).
The Minutemen finished the half on a 7-2 run. Memorial made 14-of-25 floor shots in the first half, including 9-of-12 in the first quarter. Concord was 10-of-21 (3-of-9 in the first quarter).
“The pressure definitely helped us tonight,” said Chargers coach Kyle Sears. “When you shoot the ball (well), you can get into the press and that leads to other things.
“That’s what didn’t happen in the third quarter. We didn’t make shots. We had some other opportunities we kind of missed out on overall.”
Memorial had a 45-36 edge at the end of the third quarter.
The Minutemen got as close as eight points when Paxton Starrett buried the second of his two 3-pointers during the period to make it 42-34.
Concord never got closer than 11 in the fourth quarter.
Gavin Smith (18), Paxton Starrett (14) and Zaven Koltookian (13) led the Minutemen in scoring.
Smith and Starrett both finished with four 3-pointers — Starrett as a non-starter.
“Paxton’s doing one heck of a job. I can’t say enough about him,” said DeShone. “He’s a great model to follow. He’s a great example for the 31 (freshmen and sophomores) we have in the program right now.”
Brackton Miller (14), Titus Rodgers (13) and D’Arjon Lewis (11) led the Memorial attack.
Many in attendance wore blue ribbons in memory of Olivia Lint, an eighth-grade cheerleader at Concord Junior High who died earlier in the week.
In the junior varsity game, Memorial beat Concord 55-30. The JV Chargers (2-4) were led by Jacob Marley (19). The JV Minutemen (2-4) were paced by Anthony Roberts (8).
Elkhart Memorial 62, Concord 50
Concord — Zaven Koltookian 6-10 1-2 13, Payton Fish 1-8 2-2 4, Amarion Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Smith 6-10 2-2 18, Jack D’Arcy 0-7 1-2 1, Braedon Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin Swartout 0-0 0-0 0, Paxton Starrett
5-7 0-0 14. Team: 18-44 6-8 50.
Memorial — Brandon Brooks 3-5 0-0 6, Malachi Emmons 3-10 1-2 9, Titus Rodgers 4-10 2-4 13, Brackton Miller 6-12 0-0 14, D’Arjon Lewis 5-9
1-3 11, Damarion Anderson 2-2 3-5 7, Rodney Gates 0-0 0-0 0, Collin Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Marley 0-1 0-1 0, LaShawn Brown 0-0 2-2 2, Erick Nocentelli 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 23-50 9-16 62.
Concord 7 18 11 14 — 50
Memorial 21 15 9 17 — 62 3-point goals: Concord 8-17) — Starrett 4-6, Smith 4-8, D’Arcy 0-1, Taylor 0-2; Memorial (7-18) — Rodgers 3-6, Emmons 2-2, Miller 2-7, Marley 0-1, Lewis 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Concord 13 (none); Memorial 12 (none). Technical:
Memorial — Lewis.
Rebounds: Concord 28 (Koltookian 9, Fish 8, Smith 5); Memorial 31 (Rodgers 6, Anderson 6, Brooks 5, Lewis 5).
Turnovers: Concord 19, Memorial 13.
Officials: Mike DeBoy, Ethan Foxworthy, Steve Tyler.
Records (next games): Memorial (4-2, 1-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Valparaiso Saturday, Dec. 21; Concord (0-6, 0-1) at East Noble Saturday, Jan. 4.
JV score: Memorial won 55-30.
Memorial: Jacob Marley 19, Collin Baer 11, Erick Nocentelli 11.
Concord: Anthony Roberts 8, Zach Pedzinski 3, Dillon Shaffer 3, Anthony Trudell 3.
