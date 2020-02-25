LIGONIER — For the second time in the last four games, the Goshen RedHawks lost on a last-second shot following an offensive rebound.
The RedHawks were leading the West Noble Chargers, 46-35, with 7:16 left to play. The Chargers outscored Goshen 20-8 the rest of the way in a 55-54 thriller. The winning basket came from senior Joel Mast after he rebounded a missed shot by a teammate.
“We have been in similar games recently, but we could not finish them,” West Noble coach Ethan Marsh said. “We have been telling the kids they were playing better. Maybe they will realize that now they have seen a game like this.”
Goshen made a couple of critical mistakes down the stretch, turning the ball over on a five-second count and having an inbounds pass intercepted by the Chargers.
“We made every mistake possible over the last five minutes. It was not just one player; it was everyone,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We found ways to lose this one.
“This one is really disappointing since we played so well for 28 minutes. Then we got really tight over the last four. That is something that should not happen in the 21st game of the season.”
Goshen (10-11) closes out the regular season by hosting Marquette Catholic Friday night. West Noble (7-14) hosts Garrett to finish the regular season, also on Friday.
Goshen was still up 54-49 with 1:07 remaining after a 3-pointer by sophomore Drew Hogan. Unfortunately for the RedHawks, those were the last points they would score in the contest.
Freshman Austin Cripe cut the deficit to three points with a layup at :57 and senior Josh Gross added another lay-in at :46.5 setting up Mast’s dramatic finish.
Freshman Austin Cripe paced the Chargers with 19 points, senior Colten Cripe added 15 and classmate Gross 15.
“This one came from the seniors,” Marsh said. “Colten Cripe played a great game and Gross woke up in the second half with 13 of his 15 points.
“Hopefully we can use this win to build some momentum for the rest of the way.”
Wohlford was very complimentary of the Chargers and their performance.
“West Noble is a good team. They could win their sectional,” the coach said.
The loss stings, especially since it was the second year in a row that the Chargers rallied in the fourth period to hand the RedHawks a loss. A year ago, the Chargers won 55-53 at Goshen.
“This one never should have happened,” Wohlford said. “We gave up 20 points over the last 5:30.”
Goshen was hot from long distance, going 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) led by senior Ryan Harmelink, who was 4-of-4.
Hogan tossed in 20 points to lead the RedHawks. Harmelink finished with 12, senior Zack Barker eight, senior Jarah Byler and freshman Quinn Bechtel both four, freshman Deecon Hill three, junior Blak Wiess and sophomore Anders Revoir two apiece.
Revoir made his first varsity start of his career.
The Chargers had a 26-17 advantage in rebounds.
Goshen turned the ball over nine times and West Noble eight.
JV
Jordan Williams converted a layup off a pass from Brandon Rivera for the game-winner with 4.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Goshen RedHawks nipped the West Noble Chargers 45-43. Issac Sawatzky scored 18 points for the RedHawks, Williams 11, Yabi Kurtz six, Will Herschberger and Isaiah Park both three, Zach Subera and Lleyton Weddell two apiece. For West Noble, Zach Beers had 15 points, Adam Nelson 10, Brayden Bohde and Luke Schermerhorn five apiece, Bailey Kilgore four, Ayden Zavala and Joshua Rosales both two.
