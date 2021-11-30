MISHAWAKA — The Goshen boys basketball team hung tough for three quarters with the top-ranked team in the Class 3A state polls this week in Mishawaka Marian. Unfortunately for the visiting RedHawks, the host Knights kicked it into overdrive in the final frame, outscoring Goshen 17-7 to win, 56-39, in non-conference action Tuesday in The Princess City.
“We knew Marian was going to be very talented and athletic, and I thought we did a really nice job playing against that (Tuesday),” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “The kids faced a lot of in-game adversity, and I thought they battled until the end. I’m actually very proud of our guys. I told them I don’t look at the final score, I look at how we played the game. And, we never quit.”
Two different players for Marian caused the most offensive damage against Goshen, one in each half. The first half belonged to senior Richard Brooks, who scored the first 13 Marian points of the game. The Knights were able to build a 13-6 lead during that stretch, with the only RedHawk points coming on 3-point shots from sophomore Gage Worthman and junior Deecon Hill.
Brooks eventually cooled off, which allowed Goshen to get back into the game. Two more ‘3’s’ from the RedHawks — one from Hill and one from junior Quinn Bechtel — allowed the visitors to cut the deficit to one before a basket from Marian junior Deaglan Sullivan made it a 15-12 Knights lead after eight minutes of play.
The second quarter was a defensive slugfest, as eight combined points were scored between the two teams. Goshen scored the first four tallies of the frame on a bucket from Hill at the 7:21 mark and a layup from senior Drew Hogan with 5:47 to go in the frame, giving the RedHawks its one and only lead of the game. They held the advantage for nearly three minutes before a field goal from junior Dareon Thornton put the Knights ahead 17-16 with 2:38 left in the half. Thornton then made another shot a minute later to give the game its 19-16 score at halftime.
Sullivan then really took over in the third quarter for Marian, scoring nine points in the frame to help extend the home team’s advantage. He wound up finishing with 16 points in the game, 14 of those coming in the second half.
Despite Sullivan’s offensive outburst, Goshen was only down seven, 39-32, to start the fourth quarter. It remained a single-digit deficit for the first three-plus minutes of the period before a Brooks ‘3’ and a Sullivan field goal extended the lead to 48-34 with 4:07 to go, forcing a Goshen timeout.
It was a tough game for Goshen in a couple key stats: rebounds and turnovers. Mishawaka Marian out-rebounded the RedHawks 30-20, with 12 of those being offensive. Goshen also committed 15 turnovers to just nine for the Knights. Marian capitalized on those RedHawk miscues, scoring 21 points off turnovers in the game.
Complicating matters for Goshen was Hogan not playing the majority of the second half. The senior took a hard fall a minute into the third quarter and did not return. He was seen holding an icebag to his head on the bench for most of the half.
Although he was medically cleared to go back in the game, Wohlford decided to not put him back in for precautionary reasons.
“Losing Drew was big, but it wasn’t the only thing,” said Wohlford on what led to the struggles in the second half. “We got tired. When you go against (Marian) for four quarters, by the fourth quarter, they’ve worn you down a little bit, too. Our guys were a little banged up, too. … I’m happy with our guys. It is a good launching point for the season. We know that’s about as good as it gets for our opponents.”
Hill led the Goshen offense with 17 points. Bechtel had 11 points, Worthman five, and Hogan, Lleyton Weddell and Ryan Eldridge two points each.
Goshen is now 1-1 on the season. They return home Saturday to play LaVille. It’ll be the first game since the GHS gym was renamed to Interra Gym.
