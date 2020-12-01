GOSHEN — With 6:27 remaining in the second quarter, Goshen led Mishawaka Marian, 15-12, in the boys basketball season opener for both teams. The host RedHawks had just gone on a mini 5-0 run to take their first lead of the game, and it looked as if the game would remain close throughout.
Then the Knights turned on the afterburners and never looked back.
Marian finished the second quarter on a 21-2 run, taking a 33-17 lead into halftime. They would then outscore Goshen by 15 in the second half to leave with a 63-32 victory over the RedHawks Tuesday at Goshen High School.
“I thought we picked up our defensive intensity,” said Marian coach Robb Berger on what keyed the victory for his team. “I thought we put more pressure on the basketball. Goshen’s got two of the best guards we’ll play — they’re young, but they’re really solid guards in (Drew) Hogan and (Quinn) Bechtel. I thought we sped them up and made them make decisions at a faster pace, and I think that helped us.”
“They ramped up the defensive pressure a little bit,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford added. “We made some live-ball turnovers that they capitalized on. They just have a lot of depth.”
The Knights also had a nice {span}complement{/span} of scoring throughout the game. Junior Richard Brooks had a strong first quarter, scoring eight of his 13 points in the opening frame. Sophomore Deaglan Sullivan then exploded offensively in the second quarter, scoring 12 points in the quarter alone. He finished with a game-high 16 points.
Three other Marian players scored at least five points in the game: senior Ky’Rell Franklin (11), sophomore Dareon Thornton (seven) and junior Kaleo Kakaila (six).
“We haven’t had that,” said Berger of the offensive balance his team had. “Traditionally, we’ve had a guy score 20 (points a game), a guy score 10 and then a bunch who score four … I hope that shows that, on any given day, anyone can step up and score for us.”
OFFENSE STRUGGLES
Goshen’s offense struggled to make baskets after the first quarter. After making four in the first eight minutes of the game, they only made five the rest of the contest. They only had one made field goal in the third quarter — from junior Drew Hogan — as they were outscored 13-3 in the frame.
Hogan struggled all night for the RedHawks. The team’s leading returning scorer finished with 11 points, but six of those came in the fourth quarter off of made free throws. After shooting 49 percent from three-point range a season ago, Hogan didn’t make a single long ball Tuesday.
“He hasn’t maybe gotten his basketball legs fully since cross country,” said Wohlford of Hogan. “He shot 49 percent from ‘3’ last year; we’re not expecting the same high-level, but he’ll come around. It’s early in the year. … He’ll be back. He’s one of the toughest kids we’ve ever had at Goshen High School. He will use this to fuel him, that’s for sure.”
One person who did shoot well from long distance was sophomore Deecon Hill. He led Goshen with 15 points, sinking five “3s” in the process.
“I think there’s a direct correlation between effort and energy and shot-making,” Wohlford said. “(Hill) hasn’t really shot well in practice, and I think it has correlated with his not showing energy in other places. (Tuesday night), he worked really hard, he dove on the floor, his defense was much better. I realty believe that if you invest in the full game, the shooting will happen because you’re not solely focusing on it and it’s more of a rhythm to the game.
“He was great in all facets. I’m really happy with Deecon Hill; I think that’s really big for the future. If he can harness that total game, I think his shooting will continue to be there.”
Others getting in the scoring column for the RedHawks were sophomore Quinn Bechtel with three points, senior Isaac Sawatzky with two points and freshman Ryan Eldridge with one point. Eldridge started the game in place of senior Blak Weiss, who was unavailable due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues. Wohlford said Weiss and 6-7 sophomore Lleyton Weddell were both unavailable for those reasons, making their depth at the forward position thin for the game against the Knights.
Goshen’s next game will be Tuesday when they welcome the Elkhart Lions to town. It’ll be the first time Goshen has faced the combined Elkhart school in boys basketball.
“A lot of optimism from our end, even though we lost by a big margin, just because we showed glimpse of competitiveness,” Wohlford said. “We’re extremely young — we had two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior out there in the second half. So, we’re learning; we’re a work in progress.”
