GOSHEN — On paper, a 15-9 season for a basketball team would be considered a success.
When you factor in everything the Fairfield boys basketball program had gone through in the year prior, though, and finishing six games above .500 almost feels like a miraculous feat.
The Falcons had a plus-13 win differential from this season compared to the 2020-21 campaign. That margin ranked tied for second best in the state, in terms of improvement based on win percentage.
All of this was done by a first-time head coach in Derek Hinen. The then-27-year-old took over the Fairfield program last spring and instantly injected life back into it, helping the Falcons compete with some of the best teams in the area throughout the season.
Because of the massive turnaround and success achieved, Hinen has been selected as the 2021-22 Goshen News Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“Obviously, you don’t think about it too much,” said Hinen of receiving accolades as a coach. “Your focus isn’t on any of that kind of stuff. So, yeah, it’s a nice honor. I don’t know if I’m too deserving with some of the other really good teams around in the area and the other good coaches, but I appreciate it. It’s nice to have.”
As stated above, the 2020-21 season was a disaster for Fairfield. The Falcons went 2-18 on the court, and that was only half of their problems. With about a month remaining in the season, head coach Randy DeShone and two other assistants resigned “effectively immediately.” Steve Hall served as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, and a search for a new head coach began right after the season ended.
That search ended with Hinen being hired. Although young in age, Hinen had plenty of experience around the game. He was a standout player at Columbia City High School before scoring more than 2,000 combined career points in his collegiate career at Huntington and the University of St. Francis.
He then spent time as an assistant coach in the area before taking the reins of the Fairfield program.
“In terms of flipping it right away, we didn’t really focus too much on the past,” Hinen said. “We focused on building what we could, and we had a lot of talent to work with. … I think the biggest thing for all of our players to know was that it was a fresh start. They kind of came in with a new mindset, and really a lot of the credit goes to them for making the switch so quickly.
“Our players just bought-in right away and adjusted to some of the new things that we were trying to implement.”
One of the biggest reasons for why Fairfield found success on the court this season was the additions of brothers Caleb and Connor Wright. The two had played for the homeschool Benton Bucks team for years, but decided to make the switch to IHSAA basketball for Caleb’s senior and Connor’s junior campaigns.
Caleb turned in one of the best seasons for anyone within the Northeast Corner Conference, averaging 14.5 points, five rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game — all of which led the Falcons. Connor also had a productive season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.
“For us, we just were who we were and they just wanted to be part of it,” said Hinen of the Wright’s. “They had some good friends in the area, and kids talk to each other. There was kind of a change in the mood of the program, and I just think they saw an opportunity to represent their area in a different way. Obviously, they were humongous additions for our program this year.”
Not only did Fairfield finish with an above .500 record, but they battled some of the top teams on their schedule down to the wire. The Falcons went 0-3 against Eastside (25-2) this year, but two of those losses were by a combined eight points — including a double overtime defeat in the Class 2A, Sectional 35 semifinal. The only team Eastside lost to all year, Central Noble — which will be playing for a Class 2A state championship this Saturday — only beat the Falcons by 10 at the end of the regular season.
Fairfield also played Northern Lakes Conference foes Goshen and Northridge close, losing those two games by a combined three points.
They picked up some nice wins as well, including over a 14-9 West Noble team in Ligonier and a home win over a 13-10 Mishawaka team.
“I just knew from working with them this summer that they were a very capable team,” Hinen said. “They slowly got better and better as the year went on, and we competed against a lot of really good teams throughout the year. … Coming back and beating West Noble was a good win and showed how good they were. We fell a little short in a couple games that we obviously want to have back, but I think everybody sees how good and how talented some of our players were to put ourselves in a position to win against some good teams.”
After a year of building the Fairfield program back up, Hinen is looking forward to what the future holds now that his systems are in place.
“It’s just exciting,” Hinen said. “With the first year, having to lay a lot of foundation and teaching some things for the very first time — now we have kids in the program that understand the expectations and that sort of thing, and that sets us up nicely for next year.”
