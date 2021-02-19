TOPEKA — Westview boys basketball coach Ed Bentley believes his team is one of the more balanced teams in the area, offensively. Multiple players have led the Warriors in scoring this season, making them a difficult team to defend.
In Friday’s game against Goshen, it was senior Lyndon Miller’s time to shine. On a night where Westview honored its five seniors with a Senior Night presentation, Miller finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in a 42-33 home victory for the Warriors (16-4) over the visiting RedHawks (7-14).
“It’s always motivating when you’ve been playing with these guys for a long time, so you want to come out and play good, especially on Senior Night,” Miller said.
Miller started strong, scoring his team’s first nine points to build an early 9-2 Westview lead. He would finish with 12 points in the opening frame as the Warriors led 16-8 after the first quarter.
Westview would go on to build the lead to as many as 12 in the first half before going into the break up 24-14. The first half was defined by the lack of fouls called, as Goshen committed only two fouls and the Warriors had none.
Bentley said he couldn’t recall a time when either his team or his opponent went without committing a foul in a half.
“When I was at Angola, we were beating people up — that was our game plan,” Bentley quipped. “To be honest, against Wawasee we got into a little bit (of foul trouble) and Mishawaka we got into a little bit. … I’m not really following fouls; my coaches do a great job of that. I asked, ‘How many do we (have)?’ And they said, ‘We have zero.’ And I was like, ‘OK, we don’t have to worry about that part of it.’”
Trailing by double digits at halftime, Goshen coach Michael Wohlford made an adjustment to his lineup starting in the third quarter. The RedHawks’ starting center, 6-5 Blak Wiess, did not see the court for the entire second half. Instead, smaller players like 5-11 senior Isaac Sawatzky and 6-2 Zach Subera saw the bulk of the playing time at the center position.
Wohlford said this adjustment was made due to the nature of Westview’s personnel.
“It was a defensive decision,” Wohlford said. “(Westview) runs a lot of back screens action, and we switch all of that. And for (Wiess) to match up with some of those guys — all five of their players can do everything. … That’s a difficult matchup for a big kid.”
The adjustment almost worked for Goshen. They trailed by 35-23 going into the fourth quarter, but mounted a late rally behind the shooting of freshman Gage Worthman. Trailing 37-25 with 5:53 to go in the contest, Worthman went on an 8-0 run of his own to cut the RedHawk deficit to four with 3:511 remaining.
Worthman finished with a team-high 15 points.
“Gage has developed throughout the year,” Wohlford said. “He attacked the basket and scored. We know he can hit ‘3’s.’ For him to do that was big. It’s a big learning year for a lot of guys, and we’ve taken some lumps, but I think tonight showed that we’ve improved. What I’m most proud of is there’s no quit and there’s a competitive desire.”
Unfortunately for Goshen, they wouldn’t score a point the rest of the game. Miller made a shot with 3:25 left to Westview ahead by six. The RedHawks had multiple possessions down the stretch to make it a one-possession game, but none of their shots would fall. The Warriors iced the game away with free throws to seal the win.
Along with Worthman’s 15 points, junior Drew Hogan scored 14 points and sophomore Deecon Hill had four to complete the Goshen scoring. They have one regular season game remaining next Friday on the road against John Glenn.
“This weekend, we need to rest and we need to recuperate,” Wohlford said. “We play a 16-4 team again; John Glenn is very good. … It’s a tough matchup for us, and we go over there. I mean, there’s no rest for the weary, right? And this is a difficult matchup.”
Others scoring for Westview were junior Mason Yoder with 10 points, senior Luke Miller five, sophomore Brady Yoder three and senior Caleb Cory two.
One place where the Warriors had a huge advantage Friday was rebounding. Westview held a 29-12 advantage in that department, with most of those coming on the offensive end.
“Every game, we’re trying to get offensive rebounds and get another possession,” Lyndon Miller said. “That’s what we’re trying to do all of the time.”
The Warriors have two games remaining: Tuesday at home against Fremont, and Friday at Concord. If Westview beats Fremont, it’ll give them an undefeated mark in Northeast Corner Conference play and the outright NECC title.
“It’s kind of been on the backburner, going 11-0 in conference and trying to win that thing,” Bentley said. “We’re already co-champs, but we don’t want to share it. And (the players) don’t want to share it. Now we can legitimately put that on the front burner.”
The IHSAA boys basketball sectional brackets will be revealed Sunday night. Goshen plays in the Class 4A sectional at North Side Gym in Elkhart, while Westview hosts their own Class 2A sectional. Postseason begins March 2.
