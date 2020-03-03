ELKHART — Dialing in the range from beyond the 3-point arc in the first period was a key factor for the Northridge Raiders in a opening night win over the Concord Minutemen in the Class 4A sectional at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
The Raiders drained seven treys in the first period for a 25-11 lead and cruised to a 60-40 victory.
“We came out early on shooting well. We did a lot of positive things on both offense and defense,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said.
The win advances Northridge (19-5) into a semifinal matchup Friday at 6 p.m. with the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers (13-9).
The sectional resumes Wednesday night with the Penn Kingsmen (9-13) facing the host Elkhart Central Blue Blazers (8-12) at 6 p.m., followed by the Goshen RedHawks (11-11) and the Warsaw Tigers (11-9) around 7:45.
Veteran Warsaw coach Doug Ogle announced Tuesday that this will be his last season leading the Tigers. He has been at the school for 18 seasons. He brings a 273-140 career record into tonight’s game with the RedHawks.
Friday’s second semifinal matches Wednesday’s winners.
The championship is slated for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Junior Sam Smith drained four of Northridge’s ‘3s’ in the first quarter. He canned treys on back-to-back possessions at 3:21 and 3:09 to increase the Raider lead from 10-5 to 16-5.
Senior Camden Knepp made a trey at 2:38 and Smith added another at 2:05 for a 22-8 Northridge advantage.
Smith finished with a game-high 23 points.
“Sam is a shooter. He spends a lot of time working on it,” Radeker said.
Smith showcased his range, hitting a couple of treys from well behind the arc.
“Sam has got range. If you put your hand down he is going to shoot,” the coach added. “Sam has earned the right to take those shots and he would have to miss a few in a row before we would say anything to him.”
Smith from the outside worked well with the inside game displayed by 6-7 senior Alex Stauffer, who contributed 17 points to the Raiders’ effort.
“Alex and Sam feed off each other very well,” Radeker said. “Alex has done a great job of feeding the ball outside.”
Stauffer demonstrated his own outside game with a ‘3’ at 5:07 of the first quarter to give Northridge a 10-5.
Concord made a mini run at the Raiders to begin the second quarter. A three-point play by sophomore Zaven Koltookian, a 3-pointer by senior Paxton Starrett and a second basket by Koltookian made the score 25-15 at the 5:20 mark.
“The first three or four minutes of the second we were not very happy with our defense,” Radeker said. “Some of our shots were too quick and we missed some points in transition.”
Northridge settled down and took a 32-21 lead into halftime. The Raiders put the game out of reach by going on a 12-2 run for a 44-23 with 3:02 left to play in the third.
Defense helped spark the Raider run.
“We kept the pressure on Concord,” the coach said. “We play a number of different defenses, but tonight our man-to-man seemed to work the best.”
Also for the Raiders, junior Carter Stoltzfus scored nine points, Knepp seven, junior Trevor Brown and sophomore Blake Jacobs both two.
Koltookian tossed in 19 points for the Minutemen. Junior Gavin Smith chipped in with nine, Starrett seven, sophomore Jack D’Arcy three and junior Payton Fish two.
Concord finishes 1-20 for second-year coach Derrick DeShone.
The Raiders defeated Elkhart Memorial, 72-67, on Jan. 25 at Northridge.
“Memorial is very athletic and they love to run the ball,” Radeker said. “We will have to play exceptionally well and execute well to beat them.”
