BENTON — The Goshen News has obtained a letter that was sent to family members of the Fairfield High School boys basketball program Wednesday by the school’s athletic department following the resignation of varsity head coach Randy DeShone. Along with DeShone resigning, two assistant coaches have resigned as well.
The full letter reads:
“Dear Fairfield Falcon Boys Basketball Family:
I want to take a moment to update you on our Boys Basketball program going forward.
Coach DeShone, Coach (Richard) Toth, and Coach (Bruce) Zimmerman have resigned effective immediately. This was something they felt they needed to do at this time. I want to emphasize that this was their decision.
While not an easy decision, they felt at this was the best for the program going forward.
For the remainder of the season, Steve Hall will be our Interim Head Coach, Michael Knepper will be Interim Varsity Assistant and continue in his current role as JV Coach, and Wes Meier (our 8th Grade Coach and a Junior High Coach the past few years) will come in to assist as well. All three of these men want to do the best for our Student-Athletes and will put the best interests of our kids at heart. Tim Fritz and Ryan Thwaits will also come in from time to time to offer assistance to the boys as well.
As we move forward, we all need to look ahead. We have some awesome young men in our program and some awesome people who are working with then. Let’s all strive to make the remainder of the season a positive season for everyone in our program!”
The Falcons’ scheduled game against Garrett on Thursday was postponed to Feb. 15 due to incoming weather into the area.
The news of DeShone’s resignation was first reported by WHME’s Chuck Freeby Tuesday and confirmed by The Goshen News later that day. Fairfield is 1-13 on the season and 1-6 in Northeast Corner Conference play. DeShone was 10-27 overall during his time with the Falcons.
DeShone is most known for his time with Jimtown, leading the Jimmies from 1990-2011. He won the Class 2A state championship in the 2003-04 season with Jimtown and went 241-201 overall. He then coached Elkhart Central in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, going 21-25 overall with the Blue Blazers.
DeShone’s career record stands at 272-253.
The Goshen News reached out to DeShone for comment, but he declined to give one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.