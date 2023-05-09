A familiar face is now being tasked with revitalizing the Jimtown boys basketball program.
Tyler Leighton was officially hired as the school's new boys basketball head coach Monday night. Leighton will be taking over for Matt Stoll, who went 16-53 over three seasons in the position.
Leighton, 36, was a junior of the 2004 Jimmies team that won a Class 2A state championship, the first boys basketball team from Elkhart County to win a state title. That team was joined by this past winter's NorthWood squad as the only boys basketball programs from the county to win a state championship.
Leighton already has some of his staff in place, as Ryan Woolwine and Ryan Gingerich will be assistants of his. He mentioned that work was already underway for the staff in the immediate aftermath of his hiring Monday night.
"As soon as the board meeting was over ... (Woolwine) was there, and so we went and talked," Leighton said. "We were the last people to leave the superintendent's office. We started getting planning and moving forward. It went real quick from surreal to, 'OK, let's get to work because we have a lot of work to do.'"
After his high school playing days, Leighton had a winding path to get back to Jimtown.
He started his collegiate playing career at Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan. He then transferred to Grace College in Winona Lake, playing one season before deciding to stop his playing career.
Leighton had all-but given up the dream of playing college basketball before two of his friends, Derrick DeShone (Jimtown graduate) and Ben Werner (Fairfield), convinced the IU-South Bend coach at the time, Denny Parks, to meet with him. Leighton ended up having a strong showing in an open gym with the team, leading him to joining the roster and playing two seasons for the Titans. He eventually became the first NAIA All-American player in program history, being named to the Second Team in the 2008-09 season.
After graduating from IUSB, Leighton spent a season as a graduate assistant at Valparaiso under head coach Bryce Drew.
Leighton then spent multiple seasons coaching within the Chicago Public League, which is one of the more talented areas of high school basketball in the country. He stopped at two different schools before returning to Michiana in 2021, joining the staff of Al Rhodes at Penn High School as a varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach.
"It's all about having expectations and consistency in what we do every day," said Leighton of what's most important in taking over the Jimtown program. "Kids need that. I found that in the classroom, too; like, this is our routine every day, no matter what. These are the expectations we have for you, not only as a player, but how you carry and conduct yourself. I think that's going to be most important going in."
Leighton will teach at the high school, but his official teaching role has still not been determined.