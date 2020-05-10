GOSHEN — When Bill Hooley interviewed Jim Buller for the job as Bethany Christian High School boys basketball coach, one of the things he mentioned was he was looking for a longer commitment than the series of short-term coaches he had been having.
The program had seen three coaches over the previous five seasons.
Hooley suggested a two- or three-year commitment. Buller turned it into a much longer one, guiding the program from the 1980-81 campaign until he retired after the 2011-12 season. The Bethany legend spent 35 seasons on the bench, amassing a career total of 371 wins, the all-time record for an Elkhart Country boys coach.
“A classmate of mine, Warren Yoder, informed me the Bethany basketball job was open and asked me if I was going to apply. I told him I would if he would,” Buller said. “When I started at Bethany, I never dreamed it would last this long.”
The two friends shared the role for the 1979-80 season before Buller stayed on solo.
His teams won four sectional championships and two regional titles since the advent of class basketball in 1998.
Buller remained at the school as a guidance counselor before announcing this past week his retirement from that position.
He spent a total of 41 years at Bethany.
“Bethany was a great place for me to grow up. I was able to develop great relationships with players as well as students,” he said.
Buller remembered one other piece of advice Hooley gave him.
“Bill was one of my mentors,” he said. “One of the things he told me was to treat every student the same way because you never know which one of them might grow up to be on the board of directors. You never know which ones you could end up dealing with and in what capacity in the future.”
NEW HOME
Bethany has undergone a vast number of changes over the years, but one in particular Buller is proud of was the building of the school’s own gymnasium after playing at various venues in the county. The first game in the new gym was on Nov. 17, 1989, against the Westview Warriors. Bethany took an early lead when Phil Friesen drained a 3-pointer, causing the fans to shower the floor with toilet paper. Bethany received a technical foul but, according to a post on the school’s website, the coach had no regrets.
“Having our own gym, a home, needed celebrating,” he said.
Bethany went on to win the contest 77-70.
Buller recently shared that memory with a group of fourth-graders, who were working on a history project.
“I found a VHS tape of the game and showed it to them,” he said. “It was fun to relive the moment. The kids were impressed with how full the stands were. They thought it would be fun to do that again, but I told them you can only do something like that once.”
The coach was recognized by the school for all of his accomplishments in 2105, when the name Buller Court was announced in honor of the long-time coach.
“Having the court named after me was a great experience,” Buller said. “It was a definite surprise. It is one of my favorite memories.”
EDUCATION CHANGES
Buller shared how he feels education has changed during his career.
“Education has changed significantly, yet the fundamental aspects remain the same,” he said. “When I entered education, you looked at it as a career. Now, with the overall decline in respect for the profession, that has changed. Now teachers are coming in thinking about a five-year commitment.
“One thing that hasn’t changed is good, quality teachers still make an impact.”
Sam Miller, a former student and an athlete at Bethany, shared how his life was impacted by Buller.
“Since he was my coach and teacher, I got to know him better,” the 1996 BC graduate said. “Bethany is a good place for kids and adults to develop relationships.
“I saw the same competitive drive in him that I have. He taught me how working hard at something makes it more enjoyable. He also taught me how to treat people. Jim did not treat all of his players the same. He knew them well enough to know how to treat them. I got yelled at a lot because he knew I could take. There were others he didn’t yell at as much because he knew how they would respond.”
Buller cares about former players or students after they have graduated.
“While in college, Jim had me and (Phil) Friesen over for a meal at his house just so he could catch up with us,” Miller said.
Goshen High School graduate Ryan Gingerich never coached with Buller but did get to know him during his time as an assistant coach at Jimtown.
“Since I never coached with him, I never got to see him behind the scenes,” Gingerich said. “Dan Bodiker started the program but Jim is the one who put Bethany on the athletic map. His teams in the 1980s and 1990s were capable of competing with the larger schools. Jim took Bethany to the next level.
“When you talk Bethany, you think Jim Buller. When you talk about Jim, you think of a Godly, Christian man.”
