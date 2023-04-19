SYRACUSE — Lou Lefevre has won at every stop of his coaching career.
Wawasee fans are hoping he can continue that at their school now.
Lefevre was officially announced as the new boys basketball head coach at Wawasee High School Tuesday night. He takes over for Jon Everingham, who went 62-103 in seven seasons leading the program.
“My whole professional career has been investigating the ‘why’s,’” Lefevre said. “I’ve been to so many different places, and in some ways, I’ve enjoyed every single one. ... I'm ready for something different. Especially as you get older, you say, 'Well, I want a job that I'm really going to be excited about. A new challenge, a new place, new people.'"
Lefevre noted how Everingham was helpful in the process of helping him get the Wawasee job.
“He took me around and had me meet with some of the returning players; maybe a half-dozen or so,” Lefevre said. “It went from them being just names on a roster or kids I saw on video, to young men that I really all liked. It made me go, ‘I’d like to coach these guys.’ That really turned my interest their way.”
Lefevre, 57, most recently spent four seasons at North Harrison High School, which is located in the southwest corner of the state. He went 64-26 across those four years, leading the Cougars to a Mid-Southern Conference championship in the 2020-21 season and a Class 3A sectional title in the 2021-22 campaign, its first postseason championship in 26 years.
Prior to that, Lefevre coached at Tipton High School from 2014-2019. While there, he had a record 91-28, winning two sectional championships — including one at the Class 3A level in 2017, its first one in that Class in program history. They also won a Class 2A sectional championship in 2018, reaching the regional title game in both seasons under the old four-team, three-game regional format.
His longest run as a coach in Indiana came at Providence, which is just north of Louisville in Clarksville, Indiana. He led the Pioneers to heights previously unseen in the program, winning its first regional championship in 2007 and another one in 2012.
He amassed a record of 175-52 across his 10 seasons at Providence, giving him a combined record of 329-106 during his 19 years coaching high school basketball in Indiana.
“When I coach, I just try and teach the players what they need to do to be really, really good at basketball and have a really, really good team,” Lefevre said. “And if the kids get there, usually you get some nice things to happen.”
In total, Lefevre's record is 615-240 across the six schools he's coached at. Born and raised in Connecticut, Lefevre landed his first varsity head coaching job when he was just 20 years old. He was still in college at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) when he was hired to coach Mary Immaculate High School in New Britain, Connecticut.
“It was a private school that used to be all-girls, but had gone co-ed,” said Lefevre of Immaculate. “They were looking for a boys coach, and I knew the former coach … I asked him ‘Could you go talk to the nuns over there that they should hire me?’ So, I got my first job really, really young, and have been doing it ever since.”
Lefevre coached Immaculate to a dominant run, especially in his final four seasons. They went 80-6 over that stretch and won four-consecutive independent school state championships from 1990-93.
He then coached two seasons at Terryville High School in Connecticut, leading them to a 27-1 record and state championship in 1995.
Lefevre moved out of his home state after that, taking a job at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He coached from there 1997-2003, winning the school’s first-ever regional championship. They reached the sweet 16 of the state tournament four times as well during his tenure.
Once a chance opened up to coach high school basketball in Indiana, though, Lefevre pounced on it.
“I kind of always wanted the basketball coach’s dream of coming to Indiana,” Lefevre said. “Being in Georgia, basketball is small potatoes compared to football. You had great teams, and it seemed nobody cared. I was like, ‘It’d be great if you went somewhere where they cared.’”
In a statement, Wawasee Athletic Director Brent Doty said, “We are excited to have Coach Lefevre leading our boys basketball program and look forward to his future work with our student-athletes. We had a number of veteran head coaches reach out and apply for this position along with a group of experienced, young coaches who will undoubtedly make an impact in years to come. However, after meeting with Coach Lefevre, we felt his knowledge, experience, philosophy, leadership and passion for high school basketball were the best fit for the program.
“We are excited for our student-athletes and the opportunity for them to develop under Coach Lefevre’s leadership.”
Lefevre will teach at the school, although which class specifically has not been determined yet. He received his bachelor’s degree in education, with an emphasis in biology, from CCSU in 1989.