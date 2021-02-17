LA PORTE — A couple of mistakes in the fourth quarter cost Goshen in a 54-53 loss at LaPorte on Wednesday in non-conference boys basketball action.
In a tie game with 3:20 remaining, Goshen junior Drew Hogan drove to the lane, was fouled and made the layup. Hogan missed the free throw to finish off the three-point play, though, and LaPorte came back down and went to work. Slicer junior Grant Ott-Large took a pass in the post, worked his way around a RedHawk defender and made a shot while also getting fouled. Ott-Large sank the free throw to put LaPorte ahead 43-42 with 2:47 remaining. It would be a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Goshen would go on to miss two more free throws down the stretch that could’ve cut the deficit to two and one point, respectively, at those times.
Late rebounding also was an issue, especially on a free throw attempt from LaPorte with 7.4 seconds remaining. In a 51-50 ball game, Slicer sophomore Kyle Kirkham stepped up to the free throw line. He made the first, and Goshen called timeout. Following the break, Kirkham had one more free throw attempt. The sophomore missed, but Ott-Large snagged the offensive rebound and was fouled in the process. He made both free throws to put LaPorte up 54-50 with 6.5 seconds left.
A late ‘3’ from RedHawk sophomore Deecon Hill resulted in the final score.
“Execution was the name of the game, and we did not execute on either end of the floor in key moments,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “That’s kind of been our M.O., and that’s kind of disappointing. … I really have nothing else to say other than that was a really disappointing way to lose.”
Ott-Large was a problem for Goshen all night, finishing with a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-3 junior also didn’t commit a foul throughout the game.
“I don’t think defense is what (Ott-Large) is focused on a lot,” Wohlford said. “We involved him in as many actions as we could. He’s a very good offensive player; he scored well and he ate us up. That’s why he had 24 (points). … He’s a tough matchup for us and we got slammed a couple of times.”
It was a competitive battle throughout the game, with neither team going up by more than seven points. LaPorte led for the majority of the first half, building the lead to 21-15 with 4:00 remaining in the second quarter. Goshen would end the frame on an 11-2 run, though, capped off by a Hill 3-point shot to give the RedHawks their first lead of the game, 26-23, at halftime.
“We got the shots we wanted all night,” Wohlford said. “We know they aren’t a great defensive team, so we knew we could score.”
The Slicers came out strong in the third quarter, however, quickly re-gaining the lead behind a 14-4 run. Goshen would make it a 37-33 LaPorte lead heading into the fourth and ultimately tied it at 40 with four minutes remaining in the game. LaPorte improved to 5-15 with the win.
Leading the RedHawks in scoring was Hogan with 19 points. Hill and freshman Gage Worthman each had 10 points, sophomore Quinn Bechtel seven, senior Blak Wiess four and senior Isaac Sawatzky three.
Goshen (7-13) has a quick turnaround, as they go on the road to face Westview (15-4) Friday. The Warriors beat Wawasee, 60-51, Wednesday night. For Wohlford, not being able to finish off close games has become a source of frustration.
“We’ve proven we’re a good team for spurts,” Wohlford said. “We just can’t execute in the moments when the game’s in the balance. … You’ve got to be able to make plays, and we weren’t able to execute.”
