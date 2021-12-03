ELKHART — Concord had two possessions in the final seven seconds for a chance at its second-straight buzzer-beating win.
Unfortunately for the Minutemen, they didn’t get a shot out of either offensive trip down the court, losing to Jimtown 50-49 in non-conference boys basketball action Friday at McCuen Gym in Dunlap.
On the first possession, senior Malachi Emmons — who drilled a 30-foot ‘3’ to beat South Bend St. Joseph on Tuesday — drove down the middle of the paint and toward the basket. As four Jimtown defenders swarmed him, though, Emmons passed the ball off to a teammate. The pass was too strong, though, going through the player’s hands and out of bounds with 6.4 seconds left.
After a quick foul on the ensuing Jimmies inbound pass, Jimtown senior Beau Barhams stepped up to the free-throw line for the front-end of a one-and-one opportunity. Barhams’ free throw missed, though, and Concord senior Amarion Moore was there for the rebound.
Moore quickly passed the ball to senior Jack D’Arcy, who dribbled to the near three-point line and threw a cross-court pass to teammate Andres Dixon. The senior appeared to have a clear-enough shot attempt, but pump-faked to allow a Jimtown defender to fly by on a potential block attempt.
As Dixon did that, however, time ran out on the clock, and the Jimmies escaped with the victory.
“(Emmons) should’ve shot it,” Concord coach Derrick DeShone said. “He should’ve shot it, and he knows he should’ve shot it. He got down to four feet (from the basket) and that’s where you have to shoot the ball. If we replay that again, he shoots the ball. Same thing with Andres ... I think if we had to re-do that all over again, (Dixon) knows to shoot as well.”
Jimtown coach Matt Stoll was proud of his team’s effort after the game.
“This just shows that we can handle anything,” Stoll said. “(Concord) went and beat St. Joe on Tuesday, so that’s just a sign that we can compete with everybody as long as we bring the effort that we need.”
The ending was a bitter one for Concord (2-1), as they were looking for its first 3-0 start to a season since the 2012-13 campaign.
Jimtown (1-1) built a 25-15 lead at halftime behind the 3-point shooting of Barhams. The senior drilled three, ‘3’s’ in the second quarter, all of them from well beyond the three-point line. The Jimmies outscored the Minutemen 17-10 in the second frame after leading 8-5 after the first quarter.
“They hit some deep ‘3’s,’ and we played too emotional in the first half,” DeShone said. “We were too emotional in what we were doing, so we weren’t getting any movement (on offense). We were watching; it was 1-on-1. We just have to let (the players) sometimes figure some of those things out on their own because it wasn’t an issue, X-and-O’s wise.”
Concord started chipping away at the lead in the third quarter behind the offensive efforts of Emmons. The senior scored eight points in the period to help make it just a 37-32 deficit for the Minutemen heading into the fourth quarter.
Concord cut the deficit to two on two occasions early in the final frame, one on a ‘3’ from Dixon to make it 37-35 and then on a field goal from D’Arcy to make it 42-40 at the time. The Minutemen then did tie it at 44 with 3:43 remaining on a three-point shot from D’Arcy, which was set up by an assist from Dixon.
Jimtown quickly grew its lead back to four right after on back-to-back baskets from seniors Braxten Rice and Darrian Gillespie. Concord pulled back within one point, 48-47, on a ‘3’ from Dixon with 1:53 to go in the game.
The Jimmies extended its lead up to three just 23 seconds later on a shot from Barhams. The senior finished with 17 points to lead all scorers.
Concord pulled back to within one point on two made free throws from Emmons, ultimately setting up the late-game drama. He had 14 points, while Dixon had 15 points and D’Arcy 13 to power the Minutemen offense. Senior Amarion Moore also had six points to round out the home team’s scoring.
“I think frustrated,” said DeShone was the word to describe his emotions after the game. “We went 7-for-16 in the first half for free throws and we missed probably five or six point-blank layups. It’s hard to win games doing that. To our kids’ credit, they fought back. Our attention to detail with the scouting report was not very good, and they understand that now after the game.”
The Minutemen have a quick turnaround for their next game, as they travel to Angola Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. varsity contest.
