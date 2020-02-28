GOSHEN — The basketball gods were not on the side of Fairfield Friday night.
Down three with 45 seconds to go, the Falcons had possession of the ball. After stalling out the first 34 seconds, head coach Randy DeShone called for a timeout. Right after the whistle had blown to call for the timeout, Fairfield sophomore hoisted a ‘3’ that bounced off the rim and in. The crowd cheered, but unfortunately for the Falcons, it didn’t count.
“It thumped off the rim — and the trajectory made it look like it wasn’t even close — but it bounces off and goes in and it’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” DeShone said.
Following the timeout, Miller took a three-pointer that did count. That one also bounced off the rim, but it didn’t fall through the net. Time expired and the Falcons fell to No. 8 (2A) Central Noble, 42-39, in the regular season finale for both teams.
“We had players that were supposed to be setting around the outside; we didn’t execute it exactly right,” DeShone said. “We haven’t worked on a lot of end-of-game situations because there’s a lot of other things that have been more important. Great effort by our kids, though.”
The player that grabbed the final rebound for Central Noble was Connor Essegian. The sophomore made history Friday night, surpassing the 1,000 career point total. He made a layup with 5:41 to go in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 10-9 lead, giving him the record. He’s the seventh player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.
Essegian scored the first 12 points for his team en route to a game-high 25.
“He has a good work ethic,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “He’s a competitive kid; probably the most competitive kid I’ve coached. His shot wasn’t falling tonight, but we put him in the post and he found some buckets in the post. He can score in different ways, and he’s a good player.”
It was a defensive struggled throughout the game, especially in the first quarter. The game was tied at six after the first period, as the teams combined for four field goals and four free throws in that span.
Central Noble built its lead to 16-9 late in the first half, but Fairfield senior Bryce Willard sank a ‘3’ as time expired in the second quarter to make it a 16-12 game at the break. The Falcons parlayed that into a 5-0 run to start the third quarter, taking a 17-16 advantage.
There were eight lead changes in the third quarter alone as the teams traded the lead. When the dust settled, the Cougars had a 29-27 lead going into the fourth.
Fairfield took a 34-32 lead with 5:51 left in the contest, which proved to be their last lead of the game. Essegian drilled a 12-foot shot with 2:59 to go to give Central Noble a 38-37 advantage, one they wouldn’t relinquish.
Along with Essegian’s 25 points, Central Noble had nine from Yoder, six from sophomore Ryan Schroeder and two from senior Austin Kugler.
Fairfield was led by 20 points from senior Nolin Sharick. The Falcons also had nine from Willard, three each from senior Justin Bontrager and junior Holden Blosser, and two points each from sophomore Owen Miller and junior Dalton Cripe.
Sharick, a typical starter for the Falcons, didn’t start Friday night due to a team rule where if a player misses a practice due to sickness or injury, they can’t start the next game. Even if he was healthy throughout the week, though, Sharick was willing not to start.
“I called (Sharick) into my office and said, ‘Nolin, we’re going to start five seniors on Friday and we have six seniors.’ I didn’t even finish my sentence and he said, ‘I won’t start,’” DeShone said. “He’s just a great kid, a great leader and he’s going to play college somewhere. Wherever he goes, they’re getting a steal just because of the person he is.”
Both teams now advance to the Class 2A, Sectional 35 sectional at Westview, which is one of the toughest sectionals in the class. Four ranked teams — No. 4 Westview (20-3), No. 8 Central Noble (20-4), No. 10 Prairie Heights (18-5) and No. 14 Churubusco (15-6) — will all be vying for a sectional title next week in Topeka.
Westview and Prairie Heights play first on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Wednesday features Bremen (5-17) vs. Fairfield (9-13) at 6 p.m. and Eastside (9-13) and Central Noble at 7:30 p.m. Friday’s semifinals feature Churubusco against the Westview/Heights winner at 6 p.m. and the two Wednesday winners at 7:30 p.m. The sectional championship is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Both coaches know the difficult task of winning the sectional.
“It’s probably the toughest 2A sectional in the state,” Bodey said. “There’s no slouches. You look at the records — Fairfield has improved a lot since day one. There are no easy ones in this sectional. It’s going to be a tough week for all seven teams.”
“It’s a great draw for everybody, as far as every school has an opportunity,” DeShone added. “We’re excited about it; going to go play the game and hopefully some good things happen for us.”
