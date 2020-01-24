DUNLAP — Zaven Koltookian made his presence felt under the basket in Concord’s 56-36 Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball loss to visiting Warsaw.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore canned 9-of-14 shots from the floor and pulled down four rebounds in just under 29 minutes of play Friday on homecoming night at McCuen Gym.
“He’s making himself into a really good player,” Minutemen coach Derrick DeShone said about Koltookian. “He was struggling on the freshmen team a year ago at this time. Look at how much better (he’s) gotten in a calendar year.
“He’s getting comfortable. He’s learning to use his body really well.”
Koltookian scored seven of his team’s 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Concord (1-10, 2-3) trailed the Tigers (10-3, 3-1) 46-24 heading into the final period and were down by as many as 28 in the third quarter — the last time at 46-18.
“At times, we get caught wanting to catch and reverse the ball,” said DeShone. “We need to catch and look and play off Zaven. Teams are going to start playing him differently. He’s doing a heck of a job.
“I’m proud of him.”
Wyatt Amiss scored all five of his points for Warsaw in the fourth quarter.
On the night, Blake Marsh (17) and Jackson Dawson (12) led the Tigers attack.
“We shot well in the basket area and got it in their a lot,” said Warsaw coach Doug Ogle, who saw his team make 23-of-37 floor shots. “Our guys respected Concord. We knew their win Tuesday against Elkhart Central would boost their confidence. We figured they would be ready to play.”
Warsaw was in the third period by six points from Dawson, five from Brock Poe and four from Luke Adamiec.
Koltookian tallied eight and Paxton Starrett six with a pair of 3-pointers in the third period for the Minutemen.
Warsaw led 28-8 at halftime.
“We’ve been struggling at the start of games recently so it was good to have a good start tonight,” said Ogle.
“I think we had six transition layups we missed or turned over (in the first half),” said DeShone. “Our turnovers led to points.
“When we sat down and defended in the second half without a turnover, we held our own.”
The Tigers took their biggest lead of the first half into the locker room. Andres Dixon tallied four points and Poe in the second quarter to lead Warsaw.
Six of 10 Tigers’ field goal attempts found their mark while Concord made 3-of-9 in the first half.
Concord got second-quarter baskets by Payton Fish (layup at 6:31), Starrett (rebound goal at 4:52) and Zoltookian (layup at 1:57).
With Marsh scoring nine first-quarter points, Warsaw was up 15-2 at the close of the first quarter.
The Tigers went 7-of-13 from the floor in the opening period while Concord went 1-of-6. Koltookian accounted for the Minutemen’s first-quarter points with his layup at the 4:35 mark.
In the junior varsity game, Warsaw beat Concord 48-27. Judah Simfukwe (14 points) led the JV Tigers (11-2). Nathan Schoenherr (9) paced the JV Minutemen (3-8).
Warsaw 56, Concord 36
Warsaw — Jackson Dawson 5-6 2-5 12, Jaylen Coon 1-5 0-2 2, Wyatt Amiss
2-3 0-0 5, Luke Adamiec 3-4 0-0 6, Blake Marsh 6-8 3-5 17, Brock Poe
2-3 2-3 6, Keegan Larsh 3-4 0-0 6, Connor Lennox 1-2 0-0 2, Ben Bergen
0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Sands 0-1 0-0 0, Judah Simfukwe 0-0 0-0 0, Drew McCleary 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 23-37 7-16 56.
Concord — Zaven Koltookian 9-14 1-6 19, Payton Fish 1-4 0-0 2, Amarion Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Gavin Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Jack D’Arcy 0-7 0-0 0, Braedon Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Paxton Starrett 4-8 0-0 11, Griffin Swartout 0-0 0-0 0, Andres Dixon 1-4 0-0 2. Team: 16-44 1-6 36.
Warsaw 15 13 18 10 — 56
Concord 2 6 16 12 — 36
3-point goals: Warsaw (3-10) — Marsh 2-2, Amiss 1-2, Poe 0-1, Bergen 0-1, Coon 0-4; Concord (3-13) — Starrett 3-6, D’Arcy 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Smith 0-2, Taylor 0-3.
Fouls (fouled out): Warsaw 10 (none); Concord 15 (none).
Rebounds: Warsaw 33 (Dawson 6); Concord 19 (Koltookian 4, Taylor 4).
Turnovers: Warsaw 18, Concord 15.
Officials: Mike DeBoy, Ethan Foxworthy, Steve Tyler.
Records (next games): Warsaw (10-3, 3-1) at NorthWood, Concord (1-10-,
0-4) at Wawasee, both Friday, Jan. 31.
JV score: Warsaw won 48-28.
Warsaw: Judah Simfukwe 14, Jaxson Gould 8.
Concord: Nathan Schoenherr 9, Thomas Burkert 6.
