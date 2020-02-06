GOSHEN — Michael Wohlford got some coaching advice from a local legend in Steve Austin, and he picked an opportune time to use it.
Wohlford took the advice and used it Thursday night in a 44-27 Northern Lakes Conference win over the visiting Plymouth Pilgrims.
He called a quick time out after Plymouth junior Owen Yoder drained a 3-pointer at 6:54 of the opening period for a 3-0 lead by the visitors.
“Steve once told me that you can’t win a game in the first half, but you can lose one,”Wohlford said. “I had predetermined if we missed shots or left a Plymouth shooter open in the first minute I was going to call time.
“In the first minute of the game we missed two layups, a four-footer and left a shooter open.”
Wohlford’s strategy worked as, after the break, the RedHawks zipped to a 13-4 lead at the end of the period.
Senor Zack Barker started things off for the RedHawks with a three-point play at 5:53 and a ‘3’ off an assist from sophomore Drew Hogan at 4:58.
Goshen went on to take a 28-8 halftime lead.
“We were a little flat, but it is a credit to our kids that they fought through it,” Wohlford said. “Plymouth’s leading scorer (junior Jakob Reichard who averages 22.7 ppg) was out and their point guard is out with a broken ankle.
“We knew coming in that if we played well we could win since Plymouth doesn’t have the scoring punch.”
Plymouth is coached by former Bethel College standout Ryan Bales.
“Ryan is a great coach and a great person,” Wohlford said. “Plymouth is a good team, because of him. His kids are always in the right positions.
“Plymouth is coming. They started two freshman tonight (Easton Strain and Davis Wray). You combine the young kids they have with Reichard next year and they are going to be tough.”
Plymouth made a mini run at the RedHawks in the third quarter and, when senior Adam Hunter nailed a trey, the Pilgrims were within 12 points (28-17).
Senior Tommy Cartegena Garcia scored on a lay-in assisted by senior Jarah Byler at 3:39 and Barker added another layup at 1:56 for a 33-17 Goshen lead heading into the fourth period.
“Tommy has a nose for the ball,” the coach said. “When he is on the floor good things seem to happen.”
Wohlford also highlighted another younger player in sophomore Anders Revoir, who netted three points for the RedHawks, the first varsity points of his career.
“Anders was one of the bright spots for us,” the coach said.
Barker and Hogan both tossed in 14 points to lead the RedHawks. Byler and junior Blak Wiess had four apiece, senior Ryan Harmelink three and Cartegena Garcia two.
Strain had 11 points to lead the Pilgrims. Senior Adam Hunter added five, classmate Brady Hissing and Wray both four and junior Owen Yoder three.
Goshen (9-7 overall, 2-4 in the NLC) hosts Lakeland Tuesday.
“Nine wins is more than we had all last season,” Wohlford. “That is kind of remarkable since we really only returned one player (Hogan) who had any significant varsity minutes.”
Plymouth (6-12, 3-3 NLC) visits Westview at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The RedHawks were a 45-37 JV winner. Freshman Deecon Hill tossed in 16 points, Revoir 10, sophomore Isaiah Park seven, junior Issac Sawatzky and sophomore Jordan Williams both six for the winners. Freshman Nolan Bales netted 11 points, sophomores Skyler Aker and David Schadek eight apiece to lead Plymouth.
