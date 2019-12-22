GOSHEN — It took three minutes and eight seconds for a team to score Saturday night, but once Jimtown tallied the first field goal of the game, they didn’t stop.
When the halftime buzzer sounded, the Jimmies led Fairfield, 31-4. Jimtown put it in cruise control in the second half, winning 51-26 at Fairfield.
It was a single-digit lead for the Jimmies after the first quarter, as they led 12-4. They turned it on in the second, though, pitching a 19-0 shutout against the Falcons.
“We did some press, we did a little half-court trap, just to try and speed them up,” Jimtown coach Matt Schauss said. “Helps having Preston (Phillips) up top, get deflections. We had a lot of deflections that led to some transition baskets.”
“Bottom line: they got us out of rhythm — you can say flustered — and then when we did break and get good shots, we missed them,” Fairfield coach Randy DeShone added. “We told the kids that we’ve been on a steady step up as we’ve been going; this is the first time where things kind of fell apart. It’s like life: things go wrong, you strap them on, you come in Monday and we work on getting better again.”
As Schauss mentioned, Phillips was a key player during the entire second quarter domination from the Jimmies. He had five of his game-high 15 points in the frame.
“I challenged him a little bit,” Schauss said. “I’ve said this many times: he’s very unselfish kid, but I’ve challenged him to be more selfish. Because when he is a little bit more selfish, being more aggressive, we’re a lot better team. So, that was my challenge to him and he stepped up.”
Fairfield outscored Jimtown in the second half, 22-20, but it was too little, too late for the Falcons.
“We aren’t good at adjusting and executing with changes yet, and it was just like, ‘Here’s the offense we run for this, but we can’t take three times, four times for people to get into position to run it,’” DeShone said. “Then when we run it, we have to execute it and fill the spots.”
Saturday night’s game served as a mini reunion for DeShone, who was the Jimtown coach from 1991-2011. He led the Jimmies to unprecedented success, including a 2004 state championship. While there are no current Jimtown players that played for DeShone, the game was an informal family reunion for coaches on both staffs.
“The feeling is, I look in the stands and my nephew (Jimtown senior Bill Pawlak) plays form them,” DeShone said. “Great kid, his mom and dad — my in-laws — are all up there, my wife’s there. So, I enjoy that. He’s a heck of a player, and I’m proud of what he’s doing.
“Ryan Woolwine and DJ (Washington), they’re two assistant coaches — both played for me. So, I told Ryan — we got a picture, he and I, before the game — and we’re close family friends. We grew up being friends, so it was just fun coaching against him.”
Fairfield (2-5) was led on the night by senior Nolin Sharick, who finished with 12 points. Junior Dalton Cripe had six points, and senior Justin Bontrager, senior Riley Behles, senior Cade Gall and sophomore Own Miller had two each. They next play Friday against Elkhart Central at the Goshen holiday tournament.
“There’s some different things from before, but they were a different type of team the last few years,” DeShone said, referencing the new system he’s implementing in his first season at Fairfield. “We are adjusting for what our personnel can do and trying to get an understanding of different concepts.
“I’ve been very happy with the steps we’ve been taking the movement — we’re actually farther along than I thought we’d be. You have to go through the lows before you come to the highs. Tonight was a bad situation — part of it’s them, part of it’s us.”
Jimtown (5-2) had 15 points from Phillips, 10 from sophomore Beau Barhams, eight from Pawlak, five from senior Clay Campbell, four from senior Ethan Allen, three each from sophomores Braxton Rice and Hunter Konrath and two from senior Blake Garretson.
It was Allen’s first points of the season.
“Everybody plays a role on the team,” Schauss said. “I’ve told him I think there’s going to be a time where he’s going to make a play that wins a game. He’s the ultimate teammate; he’s cheering everybody on, he’s everyone’s best teammate. And, he’s ready. He’s on the bench, he’s talking to the guys and he’s ready to go. I had no question he was going to do a good job tonight.”
