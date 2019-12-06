DUNLAP — Concord came up short in its 2019-20 boys basketball home opener Friday.
But the Minutemen showed something to head coach Derrick DeShone in a 42-34 non-conference loss to Jimtown at McCuen Gym.
“I told our kids I’m so proud of them,” said DeShone. “We’re young.
We’re inexperienced (31 of 38 players in the program are freshmen and sophomores).
“We’ve gotten better and better. You don’t always see it on the scoreboard. They’re competing. They did it together tonight.”
Junior Gavin Smith (12 points) and senior Braedon Taylor (8) paced the offense for Concord (0-3).
“This is the first time (Smith) has demanded coming off screens in his career,” said DeShone. “He fell into his role and accepted it. He didn’t panic. Monster steps for him from first game to third game.”
Seniors Preston Phillips (18 points) and Brayden Rice (14) led the attack for the season-opening Jimmies. The 6-foot-7 Phillips also pulled down seven rebounds.
“(Concord’s) defense is unlike anything we’ll see this year,” said Jimtown head coach Matt Schauss. “They get in the passing lane and they do a nice job of extending us. At the end, we got a little dribble-happy.”
Sophomore Andres Dixon’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 59.9 seconds to go pulled Concord to within 39-34. The ball danced on the rim and fell and the Minutemen got the closest they had been to the Jimmies since it was 7-2 in the first quarter.
Phillips made two free throws at :50.1 for a 41-34 Jimtown lead.
With Jimtown in the double bonus, senior Clay Campbell made the front half of two shots at 12.6 seconds left to close out the scoring.
Phillips scored five points in the fourth quarter for the Jimmies.
Jimtown made 3-of-4 floor attempts and 4-of-7 free throws in the final stanza.
Smith buried a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth period for six of Concord’s 13 points.
The Minutemen went 4-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
Jimtown led 32-21 through three quarters.
Phillips scored six of the Jimmies’ nine third-quarter points.
Jimtown made 3-of-7 floor attempts and 2-of-2 foul shots in the third quarter.
Sophomore Zaven Koltookian accounted for four of Concord’s 12 points in the third period.
The third quarter saw the Minutemen make 5-of-9 floor tries and 2-of-2 foul shots.
The Jimmies’ lead was as high as 17 points (28-11) and never lower than 11 in the third quarter.
Led by Rice’s seven second-quarter points, Jimtown was up 23-9 at halftime. The Jimmies connected on 5-of-10 floor attempts and 1-of-3 free throw attempts in the second quarter.
Jimtown’s biggest lead of the period and the first half was 14 points (20-6 and 23-9).
Concord got a pair of 3-pointers to account for its second-quarter points — one each from Smith and Taylor.
The Minutemen went 2-of-10 from the field and 0-of-2 from the stripe in the second quarter.
Jimtown led 9-3 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
The Jimmies got five points from Rice and four from Phillips in the open period while shooting 3-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the foul line as a team.
Concord went 0-of-3 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the stripe in the first quarter with junior Payton Fish netting two points and sophomore Jack D’Arcy one.
In the junior varsity game, Tommy Kinsman sank a 3-pointer just before the final horn to lift Concord to a 43-41 win. Leading scorers for the JV Minutemen (2-1) were Thomas Burkert (11) and Anthony Trudell (11).
Beau Barhams (14), Johntu Reed (10) and Braxton Rice (10) paced the JV Jimmies (0-1).
Jimtown 42, Concord 34
Jimtown — Blake Garretson 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Rice 6-7 1-2 14, Preston Phillips 5-11 8-10 18, Clay Campbell 1-2 1-3 3, Bill Pawlak 2-6 0-0 5, Hunter Konrath 1-2 0-0 2, Beau Barhams 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 15-28 10-15 42.
Concord — Zaven Koltookian 2-4 0-0 4, Payton Fish 0-2 2-2 2, Amarion Moore 0-2 0-2 0, Gavin Smith 4-7 0-0 12, Jack D’Arcy 1-6 1-2 3, Braedon Taylor 3-9 0-0 8, Griffin Swartout 0-0 0-1 0, Jaxon Williams
0-0 2-2 2, Andres Dixon 1-2 0-0 3, Paxton Starrett 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 11-33 5-7 34.
Jimtown 9 14 9 10 — 42
Concord 3 6 12 13 — 34
3-point goals: Jimtown (2-7) — Rice 1-1, Pawlak 1-4, Phillips 0-2; Concord (7-18) — Smith 4-7, Taylor 2-7, Dixon 1-2, D’Arcy 0-1, Starrett 0-1.
Fouls (fouled out): Jimtown 12 (none); Concord 18 (none).
Rebounds: Jimtown 24 (Phillips 7, Rice 5); Concord 15 (Koltookian 5, Moore 4, Williams 4).
Turnovers: Jimtown 15, Concord 13.
Officials: Wes Yoder, Eric Coburn, Andy Hyduk.
Records (next games): South Bend Washington at Jimtown (1-0) Tuesday, Dec, 10; West Noble at Concord (0-3) Wednesday, Dec. 11.
JV score: Concord won 43-41.
Concord: Thomas Burkert 11, Anthony Trudell 11, Anthony Roberts 7, Tommy Kinsman 5.
Jimtown: Beau Barhams 14, Johntu Reed 10, Braxton Rice 10.
