GOSHEN — The IHSAA boys basketball tournament or as it is also called Hoosier Hysteria begins this evening at 64 sectional locations around the state.
This is the 110th edition of the event. A total of 402 teams with 5,864 participants will compete in 398 games over the next 26 days.
There are a total of 101 teams in Class 4A, 100 in 3A, 100 in 2A and 98 in 1A.
The lone game in the 4A sectional hosted by Elkhart Central at North Side Gym in Elkhart tonight has the Northridge Raiders (18-5) taking on the Concord Minutemen (1-19) at 7 p.m.
Two games are slated for Wednesday evening with the Penn Kingsmen (9-13) facing the host Blue Blazers (8-12) at 6 p.m., followed by the Goshen RedHawks (11-11) and the Warsaw Tigers (11-9) around 7:45.
In Friday’s semifinals, the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers (13-9) square off with the Northridge-Concord winner at 6 p.m., followed by Wednesday’s winners.
The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m.
The winners moves on to the Michigan City regional on Saturday, March 14, to take on the LaPorte sectional champion. Winners from Valparaiso and East Chicago Central square off in the other semifinal.
3A at NORTHWOOD
One game is on tap at the Panther Pit tonight at 7 p.m. with the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings (9-13) tangling with the Lakeland Lakers (6-16).
Action resumes Friday with the West Noble Chargers (8-14) taking on the host Panthers (16-6) at 6 p.m. while the Wawasee Warriors (13-9) go up against the Tippy Valley-Lakleand winner around 7:45.
The finale is Saturday at 7 p.m.
The NorthWood champion travels to New Castle for the regional on March 14, taking on the Norwell winner. The other semifinal matches winners from New Castle and Garrett.
2A AT WESTVIEW
The host Warriors (20-3) square off with the Prairie Heights Panthers (18-5) in the first game tonight at 6 p.m.
Two contests are on the agenda for Wednesday with the Bremen Lions (5-17) meeting the Fairfield Falcons (9-13) followed by the Central Noble Cougars (20-4) and the Eastside Blazers (9-13).
Friday night in the first semifinal, the Churubusco Eagles (15-6) clash with the Westview-Prairie Heights winner while Wednesday’s winners follow around 7:45.
The championship is Saturday at 7 p.m.
The winners advances to the regional at North Judson-San Pierre March 14 against the Manchester champion. The other semifinal matches the North Judson and Bowman Academy winners.
1A AT FREMONT
One contest is also on the agenda at this venue tonight at 6 p.m. with the Bethany Christian Bruins (6-16) squaring off with the host Eagles (7-15).
Friday night the Elkhart Christian Academy Eagles (9-13) face the Hamilton Marines (1-19) at 6 p.m. with the Lakewood Park Panthers (11-11) facing the Bethany-Fremont winner are 7:45.
The championship is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The winner goes on to the Triton regional and a matchup with the Kouts winner. The second semifinal has the winners from Caston and Triton.
