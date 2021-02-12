GOSHEN — Once Drew Hogan started scoring for Goshen on Friday night, he didn’t stop.
The junior scored 14-straight points for his team from midway through the third quarter to the start of the fourth. His own 14-4 run put the RedHawks ahead by eight points, and they would go on to defeat Wawasee, 57-43, in the Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball finale for both teams.
“We’ve got Drew Hogan, and they don’t,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford simply stated after the game. “But, that just makes us competitive. It takes all five guys to win. Guys defended; we put Gage Worthman on (Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes) in the second half because Quinn (Bechtel) had three fouls and thought he did a really good job. … Our kids played a really good defensive second half.”
Even Wawasee coach Jon Everingham had to tip his cap to the play of Hogan, who finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting.
“He means everything to that team, and when he can get into the pain area, it opens everything up,” Everingham said. “Deecon (Hill) feeds off that from 3-point range, and their other shooters do, too. The first half, we did a pretty good job on (Hogan). But we were fighting foul trouble pretty much all night.”
Hogan’s dominant second half wiped out a four-point Wawasee lead at halftime. Warrior junior Caden Welty knocked down three, 3-point shots in the first quarter to help pace Wawasee to a 24-20 lead at intermission.
“His stats for the entire year are not really indicative of what he’s been doing the last few games,” said Everingham of Welty. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. Collin Roberson is another kid that stepped up and played a good game tonight. So, we’ve got guys that are developing.”
Roberson did most of his damage in the second half, scoring nine of his 11 points in the second half.
Senior Keaton Dukes led the Warriors’ offense with 16 points. Roberson and Welty had 11 each, senior Ethan Carey had three and junior Grant Brooks had two to round out the scoring.
Wawasee sits at 8-10 overall and finishes NLC play at 1-6. They host Westview on Tuesday, one of three remaining games on the Warrior schedule. For Everingham, he’s focused more on the play of his team in the final two weeks and not the record.
“When sectionals start, your record is 0-0, right? Well, I told the guys (Thursday), ‘our record is 0-0 right now,’” Everingham said. “The record is out the window. The only people that really care about that are coaches that care about their record … we’re trying to do some things better now than what we’ve done. We turned (Goshen) over twice and score layups because we brought pressure. That’s the first time we’ve run two of our defenses this year and had some success.”
Along with Hogan’s 23 points, senior Blak Wiess had 12 points, sophomore Deecon Hill added 11, sophomore Quinn Bechtel nine and freshman Gage Worthman two for the RedHawks.
Goshen is 7-12 overall and completes NLC action at 3-4. They travel to La Porte on Tuesday.
“We’ve been trending up for a while,” said Wohlford of his team. “We’re young, and now Gage Worthman has played about 10 games as a full-time player. … Our roles are defined and I think we’re playing well, and Tuesday is another opportunity to get better.”
RAY STREIT HONORED
Prior to the game, longtime Goshen boys basketball scorekeeper Ray Streit was honored. Streit has been the program’s official scorekeeper since the 1987-88 season and is retiring following this year. Friday was the last home game for the RedHawks this season, so Wohlford, former Goshen coach Brian Bechtel and other Goshen staff presented Streit with a commemorative plaque.
Everingham played for Goshen in the late 1990s and will always remember Streit for his positive mindset.
“He’s a figure that you just think, every time you walk into the gym for a basketball game, you know you’re going to see that guy sitting here,” Everingham said. “He’s seen a lot of good basketball — and probably some bad ones, too. He’s obviously a staple and always positive; just always positive when dealing with me as a player, as a coach or as an opposing coach. I don’t know how many games I’ve played and coached and been around him, but he’s always been a really positive guy and all about the kids.”
Wohlford has a cool family connection to Streit that goes back to before he was even born.
“My grandfather (Chuck) was his history teacher in high school at Huntington, so it’s been really special to have him on the bench because that’s a connection between my grandpa and myself,” Wohlford said. “I’m happy for Ray that he can kind of have more time with his wife (Sandy), but I’m also going to miss seeing him. It makes me think of my grandpa every time I see him, and so we thank him for everything he’s done for Goshen basketball the last 35 years. I’m definitely just grateful for what he did for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.