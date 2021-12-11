GOSHEN — Drew Hogan’s legacy added another chapter Saturday night.
The Goshen senior drove the length of the court, getting by multiple defenders and making a wide-open layup with one second remaining to give the RedHawks a 49-47 victory over South Bend St. Joseph at Goshen High School. It was the punctuation mark on a game that saw neither team lead by more than six points.
“Honestly, it was pretty chaotic in the moment,” said Hogan of the game winner. “Just dribbled it down the court, split two guys. Another one came up, so I drove past him and hit a layup.”
Hogan’s dramatics were set up by a clutch shot from the Indians on the possession prior. Senior Cole Hatkevich was able to catch a pass and drill a ‘3’ with 8.1 seconds to go, tying the game at 47. Hatkevich led all scorers in the game with 25 points, making seven three-point shots along the way.
After a South Bend timeout, the Indians came out in a full-court press defense. The ball was inbounded to Hogan, who split through the double-team of St. Joseph defenders. He then made it past half court and to the three-point line, where he was able to elude another Indian defender and set up a wide-open layup.
It was such a clear shot that Hogan nearly lost the ball completely going up for it.
“I was kind of worried because I didn’t really fully have (the ball) when I went up for the layup,” Hogan said. “I was pretty scared I was going to miss the layup. I didn’t, so thank goodness.”
The RedHawks entered the fourth quarter down 38-36. They would first tie things back up at 42 on a basket from Hogan with 2:47 remaining. A free throw from Hatkevich made it a 43-42 contest, but Goshen would come right down the court and take the lead from an unlikely source.
Junior Noah Alford — who hadn’t scored a varsity basket his entire career — sank a corner ‘3’ with 2:02 to go to give the home team a two-point lead.
“He lettered last year and had started for us, but I can’t think of bigger points than those for your first points of your career,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said.
Another Hatkevich free throw 20 seconds later made it a 45-44 game. Goshen junior Deecon Hill then made a tough layup with 1:07 remaining to push the lead back to three, setting the stage for the final 10 seconds of the contest.
After Hogan’s layup to put the RedHawks up 49-47, the Indians had one last desperation attempt to either tie or win the game. Unfortunately for the visitors, the Hail Mary-type pass was deflected by the long arms of Goshen junior Lleyton Weddell, who used his 6’7” frame to eliminate any chance of a miracle St. Joseph comeback.
Weddell had arguably his most productive game of the season, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds and one assist, which came on the Alford shot.
“Lleyton played great; he really grew up (Saturday),” Wohlford said. “He’s been developing; he and Ryan (Eldridge) are a really good dynamic duo and we’re happy to have both of them.”
Wohlford also credited the defensive effort from his team as a key to victory Saturday, especially against Chase Konieczny. The Indians freshman only managed to score nine points after coming into the game averaging more than 20 a contest. St. Joseph (3-2) as a team averaged 75.3 points-per-game in its first four games, falling well short of that mark against the RedHawks.
“Quinn Bechtel’s defense on Chase Konieczny — he was averaging well over 20 a game; had 30 against Marquette (Catholic) — and for him to guard him as well as he did was key for us,” Wohlford said.
Hogan led Goshen with 20 points, with Hill adding 11, Weddell eight, Bechtel seven and Alford three. The RedHawks improve to 4-1 on the season, including two wins this past week against Elkhart and St. Joseph — teams Goshen lost to by a combined 18 points each last year.
“I think it just shows the maturity and development of our kids over four years,” Wohlford said. “You hope that when they get older that they can finish the games we were losing before. We’ve never been a bad team; we just lost close games. And while it’s frustrating in the moment and hard to see long-term, they’re kind of harvesting what they’ve planted the last few years.”
Hogan is happy with the strong start, but he said that he and his teammates’ goals are much bigger than just playing well in December. Goshen next plays Tuesday when they visit South Bend Clay before a big Northern Lakes Conference showdown against Northridge at home on Saturday, Dec. 18.
“We’re definitely not satisfied; we’re not settling,” Hogan said. “We’ll celebrate this and have a good night, but then come ready to practice Monday for Tuesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.