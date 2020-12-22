GOSHEN — A couple of weeks ago, Goshen boys basketball coach Michael Wohlford said junior guard Drew Hogan had found his mojo again.
That mojo was on full display Tuesday against Fairfield.
The junior finished with a career-high 31 points as the RedHawks edged the Falcons, 56-51, in non-conference action at Goshen High School.
“It feels good,” said Hogan of the career high. “It was a good win.”
Hogan did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 21 of his 31 points in the third and fourth quarters. He scored 10 points in the third period and 11 in the fourth, including two free throws with 9.9 seconds left to ice the game for his team and give him the career high. The 11 points in the fourth were all the points Goshen scored in the final frame.
“I just had to be more aggressive and take more shots,” Hogan said. “It wasn’t a pretty first half until the last couple of minutes, so we had to just keep grinding.”
“The playbook was either directed toward him at that point, or we’re just running basic offense and Drew’s going to go make a play,” added Wohlford. “That’s really what it felt like: they would cut (the lead) to three or five, and then he’d go make a play. He stepped up and hit some big free throws, hit some big ‘3’s’. His will to win was extremely good, and we needed it. We needed every point.”
Hogan’s performance overshadowed some strong efforts from Fairfield. Junior Braedon Helms had a career-high 18 points, including six in a row in the second quarter that helped the Falcons build an eight-point lead at the time.
“He’s figuring it out,” said Fairfield coach Randy DeShone of Helms. “He was off all last year (with a knee injury). … He’s a coachable kid that just wants to keep learning.”
Junior Anders Revoir also had a career high 16 points for Fairfield.
“He’s an athletic kid that can score for us,” said DeShone of Revoir. “He and Braeden have not been scoring due to us getting a feel for our offense. They did a great job getting their points, but it was all in the realm of us running a team offense.”
Fairfield led 26-18 with 1:53 to go in the first half when Goshen started to make its comeback. They finished the half on a 7-0 run from a ‘3’ by sophomore Deecon Hill and two, 2-point baskets from Hogan and Hill.
The RedHawks took the lead to start the third on a made bucket from junior Jordan Williams. Fairfield quickly re-took the lead on a made shot from Helms, but Hogan countered with a ‘3’ just 11 seconds later to put Goshen ahead for good in the game. The RedHawks built the lead to as many as eight in the fourth quarter before the Falcons closed to within three late in the contest.
Both teams were playing shorthanded Tuesday, whether it be to vacation, injury or COVID-19 contact tracing. Fairfield had three players from its junior varsity team playing important minutes down the stretch of the game.
DeShone particularly was pleased with the play of junior Braylon Chupp and sophomores Carter Nicolai and Seth Yoder.
“Those three … haven’t had a lot of time, but they did a nice job,” DeShone said.
Goshen was also without three players, including senior Blak Weiss. It’s the second time Weiss has been forced into quarantine for being a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“You feel for Blak,” Wohlford said. “You feel for the kid because he’s worked so hard, he’s played well, it’s his senior year; his luck has just been not very good.”
“It’s pretty tough,” added Hogan of losing players due to close contact tracing. “You just have to go day by day because you don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring. It’s tough.”
Along with Helms’ 18 points and Revoir’s 16, scoring for Fairfield was sophomore Lincoln Penrose with eight points, senior Dalton Cripe with five and Nicolai and junior Owen Miller with two points each. The Falcons are 1-5 on the young season and don’t play again until Dec. 30, when they’re part of a tournament at Wawasee.
“It’s a nice step forward for us that we did a lot of good things (Tuesday),” DeShone said. “We have things to correct, but just a great effort and some of the things we’ve been struggling with, we corrected.”
To go along with Hogan’s 31 points, Goshen had 12 points from Hill, six from sophomore Quinn Bechtel, three from senior Isaac Sawatzky and two each from Williams and junior Zach Subera. The RedHawks have won two straight and are now 2-4 on the season. Their next game is Jan. 2 at LaVille. Varsity is set to tip-off at 1:30.
“We’re staying positive,” said Hogan of his team. “That’s the biggest thing: you can never get down. Coach always says that you can never get too high or too low, and we’re not getting too low. And with this win, we’re not going to get too high. We’re going to have a nice break and then we’re going to go beat LaVille.”
